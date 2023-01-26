Read full article on original website
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast in Chicopee
The Sheriff's annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Breakfast took place on Sunday.
Election 2023: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno raises $146k for re-election from roster of power players
SPRINGFIELD — December was a time for giving —including giving to Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s political campaign committee which raked in $146,000 during the final month of 2022 from a who’s-who list of Western Massachusetts movers and shakers. The number brings Sarno’s cash-on-hand to $301,000,...
Springfield residents voice concerns with litter-related issues to Advisory Litter Committee
SPRINGFIELD — Several residents asked city officials and the Advisory Litter Committee to develop a permanent solution to litter affecting the city and the Forest Park neighborhood during the committee’s first virtual roundtable held through Zoom Thursday. The first resident to speak, Jane Hetzel, voiced concerns no further...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
WWLP 22News
30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
Nine local Latino-owned businesses to receive grant money
The Latino Economic Development Corporation is kicking off 2023 with a new round of grants for businesses in Hampden County. Nine Latino-owned enterprises will receive between $1,000 to $3,000.
franklincountynow.com
Innocent Dead After Holyoke Mall Shooting
(Holyoke, MA) A shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall at 6:59 p.m. When units arrived, a male victim was discovered and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, with no further threat to to public safety.
MassLive.com
Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody
UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
A new Colleen is preparing to be crowned in Holyoke
West Springfield residents are getting ready to salute their new Colleen.
Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
Local shoppers react to deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Business as usual Sunday morning at the Holyoke Mall with extra security details from Holyoke Police.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
Mayor: One injured in shooting at Holyoke Mall, suspect in custody
HOLYOKE, Mass — One person was injured during a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. The suspected shooter is in custody. Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia shared on Facebook that the area around is secured and that members of the State Police detective unit were on scene. At around...
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
ctexaminer.com
North End’s Sewer Mess is Lousy Politics, Not Racism
For many years Hartford’s North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it “environmental racism,” an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander
A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody
Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody
