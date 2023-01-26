ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Innocent Dead After Holyoke Mall Shooting

(Holyoke, MA) A shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall at 6:59 p.m. When units arrived, a male victim was discovered and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, with no further threat to to public safety.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody

UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent

CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
HOLYOKE, MA
ctexaminer.com

North End’s Sewer Mess is Lousy Politics, Not Racism

For many years Hartford’s North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it “environmental racism,” an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander

A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy