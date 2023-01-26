Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Ky. weather tomorrow: Spotty rain on Monday, early snow, icy mix Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Spotty rain is expected on Monday, but an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tonight, look for plenty of clouds with more spotty rain developing, a 20 percent chance, with lows around 40 degrees.
kyweathercenter.com
A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather
Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
wvlt.tv
Rain chances are lower Monday, unsettled heading into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers become spotty as we head into Monday with drier weather moving in for Monday afternoon, although cloud cover remains for much of the day. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet as rain chances will quickly increase heading Tuesday and continue through the middle of the week.
The latest on freezing rain/sleet chances this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
fox56news.com
Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: KY: ICY ROADS LEAD TO MULTIPLE CRASHES
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
