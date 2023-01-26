ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kyweathercenter.com

A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather

Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
wvlt.tv

Rain chances are lower Monday, unsettled heading into Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers become spotty as we head into Monday with drier weather moving in for Monday afternoon, although cloud cover remains for much of the day. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet as rain chances will quickly increase heading Tuesday and continue through the middle of the week.
fox56news.com

Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
wdrb.com

Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix

Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
theasburycollegian.com

Six tornados touch down across Kentucky

Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: KY: ICY ROADS LEAD TO MULTIPLE CRASHES

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wdrb.com

Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY

