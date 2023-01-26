ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting for Mayoral, Aldermanic elections underway

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Voting has officially begun for Mayor of Chicago, Aldermanic elections and more.

Two early voting sites have opened. One is the so-called SuperSite at 191 North Clark at Lake Street. The other is the Board of Election's Offices on the 6th Floor at 69 West Washington.

"Any voter in Chicago can vote at any early voting site no matter where you live in the city," said Election Board spokesman Max Bever.

He also said that early voting in every ward will begin Monday February 13 and it's not just about the races for Mayor and Alderpersons.

Bever noted that for the first time, Chicago voters will cast ballots for a new city elected office. The new Police District Advisory Council seats are up for grabs now.

Bever said the high number of candidates running for office this year may possibly boost voter turnout. Election officials hope so anyway, but applications for mail-in ballots are the highest ever.

"Vote by mail is off to a very strong start in Chicago,

WBBM News Radio

