Frank Reich hired as Panthers HC 28 years after ushering in franchise as first QB
Reich most recently served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts beginning in 2018, before being fired following Week 9 of the 2022 season. Prior to his coaching career though, Reich spent 13 seasons as an NFL quarterback, including the 1995 campaign with the Panthers.
The now-61-year-old wore No. 14 and started the first three games in Carolina franchise history that season, before No. 5 overall pick (and future two-time Pro Bowler) Kerry Collins took over under center.
It was reported Wednesday that the Panthers had narrowed their search down to two candidates for the gig -- Reich and interim head coach Steve Wilks. The latter took over midway through the 2022 regular season when Matt Rhule was fired in October following a 1-4 start.
Wilks did a solid job with a team that had a mid-season fire sale (shipping off Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson among others), guiding the Panthers to a 6-6 record to finish 7-10.
