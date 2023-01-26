ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Reich hired as Panthers HC 28 years after ushering in franchise as first QB

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
New Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Reich most recently served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts beginning in 2018, before being fired following Week 9 of the 2022 season. Prior to his coaching career though, Reich spent 13 seasons as an NFL quarterback, including the 1995 campaign with the Panthers.

The now-61-year-old wore No. 14 and started the first three games in Carolina franchise history that season, before No. 5 overall pick (and future two-time Pro Bowler) Kerry Collins took over under center.

It was reported Wednesday that the Panthers had narrowed their search down to two candidates for the gig -- Reich and interim head coach Steve Wilks. The latter took over midway through the 2022 regular season when Matt Rhule was fired in October following a 1-4 start.

Wilks did a solid job with a team that had a mid-season fire sale (shipping off Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson among others), guiding the Panthers to a 6-6 record to finish 7-10.

