San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Spieth is About to Play an Absurd Amount of Golf on the PGA Tour
Don't look now, but Jordan Spieth will play seven of the next eight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, starting at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 10 appearances on the Monterey Peninsula, Spieth has never missed the cut and has recorded six top 10s, including a win in 2017, a T3 in 2021 and runner-up to Tom Hoge last year.
Rory McIlroy’s Late Surge Edges Patrick Reed at Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy birdied the final two holes to defeat Patrick Reed by a stroke at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Monday. McIlroy curled in a 20-footer on the 18th at Emirates Golf Club to edge Reed, who shot a final-round 65 and briefly led on the back nine. But...
Lynch: Better PGA Tour broadcasts are here, but it shouldn’t have had to be at gunpoint
Fifteen years ago, the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman interviewed Barnabas Suebu, the governor of an Indonesian province that was facing a dire climate crisis. A Suebu axiom became a rallying cry for effecting change even when the prevailing mindset is ossified: “Think big, start small, act now—before everything becomes too late.”
Max Homa rallies from six-shot deficit for sixth PGA Tour victory at 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa started the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open five shots back of Sam Ryder. With 16 holes to go, Homa trailed by six. However, two brilliant shots into the back-nine par 3s that resulted in birdies capped a stellar final round that saw Homa shoot 6-under 66 to win at Torrey Pines for his sixth PGA Tour victory. It’s Homa’s second victory of the 2022-23 Tour season, including his win at the Fortinet Championship in September, and his fourth triumph in the state of California.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
