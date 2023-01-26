Max Homa started the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open five shots back of Sam Ryder. With 16 holes to go, Homa trailed by six. However, two brilliant shots into the back-nine par 3s that resulted in birdies capped a stellar final round that saw Homa shoot 6-under 66 to win at Torrey Pines for his sixth PGA Tour victory. It’s Homa’s second victory of the 2022-23 Tour season, including his win at the Fortinet Championship in September, and his fourth triumph in the state of California.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO