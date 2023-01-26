Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Related
District reassigns principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher, spokesperson says
The principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has been reassigned within Newport News Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district.
americanmilitarynews.com
Leadership at Virginia school ‘failed to act’ after 3 warnings boy had gun on day of shooting, attorney says
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner intends to file a lawsuit against the Newport News school division after school administrators “failed to act” before she was shot by her 6-year-old student, according to Zwerner’s attorney. Diane Toscano, speaking at a news conference in Newport News on Wednesday,...
southarkansassun.com
School Officials Resigned After 6-Year-Old Student Shoots Teacher In Virginia
The principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia resigned after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher from the same school. Abigail Zwerner reportedly warned the school officials about the student but they had not bothered with the threat. On January 6, a teacher from Richneck Elementary School...
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
Staff shakeup in Virginia school district where first-grader shot teacher
The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district.
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
A James City County police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Drive-by shooting may have stemmed from road rage: Police
The investigation revealed that the victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot by a person in another vehicle
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
WAVY News 10
Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
WAVY News 10
Head of Virginia to NY gun trafficking conspiracy gets 6 years in prison
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The head of a gun trafficking conspiracy that funneled guns from Virginia to New York has been sentenced to six years in prison. 38-year-old Joseph Alexander Johnson, who was arrested in Newport News back in 2018, used several young women to straw purchase the guns, according to the Department of Justice. Johnson marketed the weapons on Facebook and sold them to many felon and gang members in Brooklyn, prosecutors say.
Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road
According to Hampton Police, Dwight McKinley was found dead on Aberdeen Road Sunday afternoon after being shot.
Virginia rabbi shares what his family went through during Holocaust
As the years go by families are losing loved ones and the world is losing survivors. In Virginia Beach, the son of one says it's a concern for his community.
Va. Supreme Court reverses $1M award in Virginia Beach police shooting
The Virginia Supreme Court is reversing a $1 million lawsuit over a 2019 shooting death in Virginia Beach.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4