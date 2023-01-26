ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
Head of Virginia to NY gun trafficking conspiracy gets 6 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The head of a gun trafficking conspiracy that funneled guns from Virginia to New York has been sentenced to six years in prison. 38-year-old Joseph Alexander Johnson, who was arrested in Newport News back in 2018, used several young women to straw purchase the guns, according to the Department of Justice. Johnson marketed the weapons on Facebook and sold them to many felon and gang members in Brooklyn, prosecutors say.
