ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election

By Christopher Adams
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQr5J_0kSSYmrz00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, we’re getting a detailed statewide look at how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Incumbent Republican Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term, defeating challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits.

Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide vote, to O’Rourke’s roughly 44%.

KXAN previously created a map of precinct-level results, showing detailed vote patterns in 169 counties. Now, the state has released precinct results for all 254 counties in Texas.

The map below is interactive. Hover over or click on a precinct to see results.

There are 9,634 precincts across Texas. At least one vote was cast in 9,256 of those precincts.

Of those, Abbott won the most votes in 5,081 precincts, while O’Rourke won 4,148 precincts. Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts won one precinct in Harris County, and 26 precincts saw a tied result.

Abbott’s strongest margins were primarily in rural parts of the state. He won 100% of the vote in 72 precincts and at least 90% of the vote in a further 547 precincts.

O’Rourke’s highest margins were in the state’s largest cities and along the border. He won 100% of the vote in 41 precincts and at least 90% of the vote in a further 209 precincts.

The final margin statewide was almost 900,000 votes, or 11.1%. The margin was slightly tighter than the 2018 gubernatorial election when Abbott beat Democrat Lupe Valdez by 13.5%. In that race, Abbott’s margin over his main rival was more than 1.1 million votes.

Comments / 7

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott champions Texas’ recent pro-life achievements

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) —  According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, Gov. Greg Abbott championed Texas’ position when protecting the rights of the unborn at the 2023 Texas Rally for Life at the Texas Capitol in Austin. According to officials with the governor’s office, Abbott addressed over a thousand pro-life Texans celebrating Texas’ recent landmark of […]
TEXAS STATE
Newswest9.com

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able to accomplish in the last years as it worked to outlaw abortion in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

New Texas Specialty License Plate

A new specialty license plate that will raise awareness about human trafficking and support survivors will be available for purchase in Texas on February 20, according to a report. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, along with Governor Greg Abbott, unveiled the license plate last Thursday, January 19, per...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
FMX 94.5

75% Of Texans Agree On This Legislation, But Passage Is Doubtful

When it comes to policies and different pieces of legislation that are being debated by Texas lawmakers, it is pretty rare when that a poll shows 75% of Texans support an issue. Even more surprising when the issue is something that some Republican leaders have been hostile or completely opposed to in the past.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Flood planning group adopts plan

After meeting to review public input and approve final plan revisions in November, the Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group has now submitted the first-ever Regional Flood Plan for the Trinity River Basin to the Texas Water Development Board. The Trinity Regional Flood Plan draws on the best available science, data,...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy