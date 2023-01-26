Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.
Park Record
Letters, Jan. 28-31: Great skiing during Sundance
For all the negativity locals give Sundance, this year was very different. I had reasons to go into town every day since the festival started. Other than some traffic heading from Park Avenue to the traffic circle and the Main Street area, I have not experienced any bad traffic. To the contrary, traffic to the ski resort was almost nonexistent. There was much less traffic than a normal non-Sundance ski week.
ksl.com
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge
Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan Daily
Sundance 2023: Watch ‘Fancy Dance’ and have your heart quietly broken
The Michigan Daily loves to watch and talk about films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After a two-year in-person hiatus, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through the snow on planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premiers of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
Sundance: Inside Fest’s Hottest Parties and Events (Updating)
After two years online due to the pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City, Utah, for its 2023 edition from Jan. 19-29. Filmmakers, actors, artists, influencers and more returned en masse for the festivities that included a packed calendar of parties, concerts, gatherings and events that hosted many a Hollywood notable name. Take a peek inside all the action below. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Run Rabbit Run' Review: Sarah Snook in a Maternal Horror Flick Whose Shivers Are Only Skin-Deep'The Stroll' Review: A Story of Survival, Sisterhood and Erasure Told by the Trans Women of Color Who Lived It'Avatar 2' Flies Past 'Star Wars: Force Awakens' at Global Box Office, No. 4 Pic of All Time
Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week
Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets. Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City. The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel...
ksl.com
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
There's plenty of fun going on across Utah this weekend!
It's been a cold and gray week in Utah but the weekend is here! Head out and enjoy an event near you!
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
utahnow.online
Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location
The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
Park Record
Letters, Jan. 28-31: Generous Parkites brought joy
I am writing to thank Park City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
ksl.com
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years
SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
