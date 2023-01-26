ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Letters, Jan. 28-31: Great skiing during Sundance

For all the negativity locals give Sundance, this year was very different. I had reasons to go into town every day since the festival started. Other than some traffic heading from Park Avenue to the traffic circle and the Main Street area, I have not experienced any bad traffic. To the contrary, traffic to the ski resort was almost nonexistent. There was much less traffic than a normal non-Sundance ski week.
PARK CITY, UT
Essence

Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge

Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
PARK CITY, UT
Michigan Daily

Sundance 2023: Watch ‘Fancy Dance’ and have your heart quietly broken

The Michigan Daily loves to watch and talk about films at the cutting edge of storytelling and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After a two-year in-person hiatus, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through the snow on planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premiers of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
PARK CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Inside Fest’s Hottest Parties and Events (Updating)

After two years online due to the pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City, Utah, for its 2023 edition from Jan. 19-29. Filmmakers, actors, artists, influencers and more returned en masse for the festivities that included a packed calendar of parties, concerts, gatherings and events that hosted many a Hollywood notable name. Take a peek inside all the action below. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Run Rabbit Run' Review: Sarah Snook in a Maternal Horror Flick Whose Shivers Are Only Skin-Deep'The Stroll' Review: A Story of Survival, Sisterhood and Erasure Told by the Trans Women of Color Who Lived It'Avatar 2' Flies Past 'Star Wars: Force Awakens' at Global Box Office, No. 4 Pic of All Time
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Harper's Bazaar

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location

The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Letters, Jan. 28-31: Generous Parkites brought joy

I am writing to thank Park City​​​-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years

SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

