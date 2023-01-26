Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds HS Class of 1968 planning 55th class reunion
The Edmonds High School Class of 1968 is planning its 55th class reunion for June 17, 2023 at Inglewood Golf Club, 6505 Inglewood Road N.E., Kenmore, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the class Facebook page at Edmonds High School Classmates or email Edmondshighschool1968@gmail.com. Your email address will...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro
The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
myedmondsnews.com
WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28
Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenic: Winter Olympics
The snow-covered Olympic Mountains provide a backdrop for the Edmonds-Kingston ferry on a chilly Sunday. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city...
myedmondsnews.com
Author Hank Landau to speak in Edmonds Feb. 9 about cross-America kayaking journey
Hank Landau — author of The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker, will reflect on his seven-year, 4,700-mile kayaking journey — and the lessons he learned along the way — in a talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Misadventures of a...
myedmondsnews.com
Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9
Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
myedmondsnews.com
During daylong retreat, Edmonds council prioritizes 2023 plans
Members of the Edmonds City Council took time away from routine council business Friday to immerse themselves in a daylong retreat focused on strategic planning and goal setting. “I hope you brought your thinking caps as well as your running shoes,” said Council President Neil Tibbott as he kicked off...
myedmondsnews.com
School board celebrates musicians, supports learning assistance program expansion
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Jan. 24 meeting praised student musicians, listened to progress on Alderwood Middle School’s improvement plan and heard recommendations to expand the learning assistance programs the district offers. Six students were given certificates for their selection as All-Northwest and All-State musicians....
myedmondsnews.com
Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June 2023 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist). SKSR...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
myedmondsnews.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert Saturday, Feb. 4
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. This will be the first live presentation of the Children’s Concert since 2019. The past few years the...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position
Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
myedmondsnews.com
High school football player scores big for local veterans
Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
myedmondsnews.com
Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest
The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8. Submissions are welcome in the following categories:. Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12 Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12 Portions of...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council Finance Committee to meet Tuesday
The Edmonds Ctiy Council’s Finance Committee, which didn’t meet earlier this month, is holding a special meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The full Edmonds City Council won’t meet Tuesday because those meetings are generally not held on the fifth Tuesday of the month. Among...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2022
Interests: I have five pets (two cats, three dogs). I enjoy writing horror stories in my free time, and my favorite school subjects are English and Science. Community Service: I’m working on getting my driver’s license. Education Goals: I want to get As and Bs in all my...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police chief condemns ‘heinous actions’ of Memphis officers
Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett released a statement via social media Saturday stating that the police department “fully condemns the heinous actions” of the five Memphis, Tennessee police officers seen on video beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. “The criminal acts seen and heard on video in no...
