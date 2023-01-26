Economic development officials launch campaign against Anchorage’s ‘talent crisis’

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipal candidates set for April election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ballot is set for the upcoming Regular Municipal Election on April 4. The last day for candidates to file was Friday, Jan. 27. See below for a full list of candidates for the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board. Anchorage Assembly Candidates. District 1 -...
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
alaskapublic.org
Reversing Outmigration in Anchorage | Alaska Insight
Anchorage and Alaska have seen a decade-long pattern of population decline. Birth rates are slowing, and more people are leaving the city than coming in. This leads to an undersized workforce for the available jobs, and less funding for schools as attendence numbers drop. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland, and consultant Jeff Marcell of TIP strategies, to look at research and recommendations for how the city can reverse the trend of outmigration.
akbizmag.com
Bagoy’s Begins Its Second Century with New Owners
The oldest flower shop in Anchorage is under fresh ownership. After more than forty years in one family’s care, Bagoy’s Florist & Home now belongs to the husband-and-wife team of Adam Baxter and Kristen Keifer. A Hundred-Year-Old Shop. The previous owners, Chanda and Randy Mines, had run the...
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
Listicle: Race is on for Anchorage Assembly, School Board
The filing deadline for Anchorage Assembly, School Board, and service area board seats has passed. Candidates have until Monday at 5 pm to drop out or their names will be on the ballots that will go in the mail to Anchorage voters on or about March 14. Of note, current...
alaskapublic.org
2022 Destination Assessment proposes ways to make Anchorage more appealing
In 2022, destination development consultant Roger Brooks presented his finding at the Anchorage Economic Forecast Luncheon about how the city could be improved to become more appealing to visitors and residents. This work has been the launching point for several initiatives around the city to increase in-migration and tourism. Madilyn Rose breaks down Brook’s recommendations to better understand how they can be applied to Anchorage.
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
alaskapublic.org
What do you want to ask Anchorage Assembly and school board candidates?
The Anchorage municipal election is April 4. There are seven Anchorage Assembly seats up for election, and two seats on the Anchorage School Board. We’re in the process of putting together questionnaires for all of the candidates, in collaboration with the Anchorage Daily News. We want to provide a resource for voters, to help people understand where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing our city. The candidates’ answers to the questions will be posted here, on alaskapublic.org, and on adn.com.
F is for free speech, unless you’re a bar in Anchorage, in which case trolls will try to destroy you
F Street Station, a popular watering hole in downtown Anchorage, is being dragged through the proverbial mud by radical leftists on social media this week, after the bar management posted a clever and brutally honest comment on the company’s well-known comment chalkboard:. “We now live in a world where...
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
akbizmag.com
Regal Cinemas Closing Tikahtnu Stadium 16
The multiplex movie theater in Northeast Anchorage is closing as part of a nationwide downsizing. Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX is one of thirty-nine theaters that Regal Cinemas is shutting down. Fade Out. The parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a...
Anchorage schools add 30 minutes to school days starting Monday through March 9 to make up for snow days
Anchorage students will be in school for an additional 30 minutes starting on Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board voted to extend the days to make up for several snow-day closures during December’s epic snowfalls. Students in the public schools have lost seven days of classroom...
alaskapublic.org
For students at 8 Anchorage schools, chicken jerky and crackers are replacing hot lunches
For students at eight elementary schools in Anchorage, hot lunches that included maybe a corn dog, a hamburger or a square slice of pizza have been replaced with shelf-stable items you might find in a vending machine. That’s according to an Anchorage Daily News report this week that found that staffing shortages mean the district can’t provide hot lunches to hundreds of students.
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
Alaskan Man Risks His Own Safety to Save a Drowning Moose
He didn't hesitate to do what is right.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
It was a heart breaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena. Anchorage Police Department responded to an assault with weapons call around 1 PM on Tuesday. The report comes after 240 local businesses and organizations were surveyed over past performance, expected performance, and identifying issues within the city in order of importance.
alaskasnewssource.com
Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 40 mph. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust...
