wxxinews.org
New York state hosts public forums on billing problems at RG&E and NYSEG
The first in a series of public forums regarding billing problems at Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) is scheduled for this week. Both utilities are owned by Avangrid. The forums have been scheduled by state regulators, in an effort to give the...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca receives $1.3M for flood prevention efforts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Ithaca received a significant boost in federal funding to assist in flood prevention efforts. According to “The Ithaca Voice,” the $1.3 million will help design and implement infrastructure to fight overflows from the city's waterways. Announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and...
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
14850.com
Public forums planned as Department of Public Service investigates NYSEG and RG&E billing errors
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced in late December they’ve launched an investigation into billing errors by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E), and DPS is hosting a series of public forums that start this week. Virtual...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Jan. 29, 2023
This week on Rochester in Focus, we spoke with Trooper Mark O’Donnell from the New York State Police Department on the disappointing participation for the entrance exam this year and their further efforts for recruitment. We also got to speak with some of the award winners from this year’s...
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello kicks off 2023 re-election campaign
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello officially kicked off his 2023 re-election campaign Saturday morning.
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
Fire crews responding to call on Sawyer Street
Fire crews are currently tending to a call for a fire at a house on Sawyer Street.
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
News 8 at 6: Web show Sunday, January 29
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City, News 8 at 6 has moved online. See a condensed version of our 6 p.m. show here. Irondequoit police are investigating after clear plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and candy canes were distributed in an Irondequoit neighborhood, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester […]
RGH nurses call on leadership for fair contract, highlighting state vaccine mandate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nurses union at Rochester General Hospital is continuing calls on leadership to settle a fair contract for workers. It follows an ongoing staffing crisis, where nurses say their needs aren’t being met. This, in addition to the recent debate from lawmakers of a continuation on New York’s vaccine mandate for […]
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
wxhc.com
NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon
The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
Campus Times
The shadow of Monterey Park cast on the Rochester community
Classical dancing, festive music, cheerful gathering — this year’s Lunar New Year celebration performance held by the UR Chinese Student Association (URCSA) came on time and was as exciting as the past years’, except for the hint of grief due to the Monterey Park mass shooting on Jan. 21.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
rochesterfirst.com
2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St.
Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. 2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St. Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man plead guilty to manslaughter stemming from a car accident back in 2022. Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Elmira, pled guilty to Manslaughter in the Tompkins County court on Friday. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, the other charges include Reckless Driving, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting.
