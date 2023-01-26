Jamie George injury update gives England boost ahead of Six Nations opener

Jamie George is back in the England training camp ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland next weekend.

The Saracens hooker was initially withdrawn from the squad after he was concussed in their defeat to Edinburgh on Sunday.

George will have to continue following concussion protocols until late next week but nevertheless, he reported back to England’s Surrey training base on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Ludlam has revealed how the squad are buying into the new Steve Borthwick regime.

Former England captain Borthwick took over as head coach from Eddie Jones in December and – alongside Kevin Sinfield – seems to have adopted a more-approachable style than the fiery Australian.

“That is a really exciting thing,” said Northampton flanker Ludlam. “You get those two, who are both real honest blokes, saying they want a team that works for each other and fights for each other.

“That is something you really want to buy into and you can feel an emotional connection to invest in what they are coaching and what the other boys want to do as well.

“There is a level of competition, yet a level of working hard for each other and we are willing to fight for each other. It is something I feel is coming together really nicely with this group.

“I feel like we’re given the opportunity to really learn. We’re given the space to try things, to express ourselves and the space to ask questions as well.

“I think a big part of taking on messages really quickly is that we’re comfortable to ask questions, because there’s no wrong question.

“So it’s been brilliant, to have that emotional connection to the England side, to have that level of detail and the level of comfort to go and ask questions and learn as well, it’s been brilliant.”

To give ourselves the best (chance)....we have to invest in the next week-and-a-half so we have the best structure to put in a performance

Lewis Ludlam

England will do battle for the Calcutta Cup against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, February 4, having lost the last two instalments.

“It is a tough fixture,” added Ludlam.

“To give ourselves the best possibility of going out and winning the game – and making our fans excited at Twickenham – we have to invest in the next week-and-a-half so we have the best structure to put in a performance.”