ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jamie George injury update gives England boost ahead of Six Nations opener

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fuc0H_0kSSWBlK00

Jamie George is back in the England training camp ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland next weekend.

The Saracens hooker was initially withdrawn from the squad after he was concussed in their defeat to Edinburgh on Sunday.

George will have to continue following concussion protocols until late next week but nevertheless, he reported back to England’s Surrey training base on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Ludlam has revealed how the squad are buying into the new Steve Borthwick regime.

Former England captain Borthwick took over as head coach from Eddie Jones in December and – alongside Kevin Sinfield – seems to have adopted a more-approachable style than the fiery Australian.

“That is a really exciting thing,” said Northampton flanker Ludlam. “You get those two, who are both real honest blokes, saying they want a team that works for each other and fights for each other.

“That is something you really want to buy into and you can feel an emotional connection to invest in what they are coaching and what the other boys want to do as well.

“There is a level of competition, yet a level of working hard for each other and we are willing to fight for each other. It is something I feel is coming together really nicely with this group.

“I feel like we’re given the opportunity to really learn. We’re given the space to try things, to express ourselves and the space to ask questions as well.

“I think a big part of taking on messages really quickly is that we’re comfortable to ask questions, because there’s no wrong question.

“So it’s been brilliant, to have that emotional connection to the England side, to have that level of detail and the level of comfort to go and ask questions and learn as well, it’s been brilliant.”

To give ourselves the best (chance)....we have to invest in the next week-and-a-half so we have the best structure to put in a performance

Lewis Ludlam

England will do battle for the Calcutta Cup against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, February 4, having lost the last two instalments.

“It is a tough fixture,” added Ludlam.

“To give ourselves the best possibility of going out and winning the game – and making our fans excited at Twickenham – we have to invest in the next week-and-a-half so we have the best structure to put in a performance.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Premier League’s biggest fees as Enzo Fernandez breaks Jack Grealish record

Chelsea have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8million.The 22-year-old Argentina star has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after arriving at Stamford Bridge late on deadline day.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the big-money signings which have gone before.Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021)The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has so far not lived up to his price tag.Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021)Just...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag accuses Andy Carroll of dangerous play after Christian Eriksen injury

Erik ten Hag has accused Andy Carroll of making a dangerous challenge that had a high risk of injuring a fellow professional after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months because of the Reading striker’s scissor tackle at Old Trafford on Saturday.The Manchester United manager said the former England international made three challenges that did not belong on the pitch after he was sent off in Reading’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat.And Ten Hag said referees have a duty to protect players after Carroll was not even booked for his lunge at Eriksen, before collecting two yellow cards in...
The Independent

Steve Cooper wants Nottingham Forest to prove themselves against Man Utd

Steve Cooper has challenged his Nottingham Forest players to prove they can perform on the biggest stage when they head to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.Forest have little hope of overturning the 3-0 deficit from from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against a Manchester United side who have won their last 11 home games.But though he recognises their chance of reaching Wembley has all but gone, Cooper has set his side other objectives as he demands a performance from his players.High among them is improving a woeful record away to the Premier League’s top four – Forest...
The Independent

‘We want to win it’: Newcastle desperate to end 54-year trophy drought

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told his players they cannot be satisfied with reaching the Carabao Cup final and challenged them to win it to end the club’s 54-year trophy drought.Tuesday night’s 2-1 semi-final second leg victory over Southampton at a packed St James’ Park secured a 3-1 aggregate success and kept alive the Magpies’ hopes of landing a first piece of major silverware since 1969 and a first domestic prize since the 1955 FA Cup.However, with either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest awaiting them at Wembley on February 26, head coach Howe insists they cannot be done yet.He said:...
The Independent

Newcastle trophy drought: A look back at the Magpies’ long wait for silverware

Newcastle’s hopes of ending their 54-year trophy drought remain on track after they beat Southampton to reach the Carabao Cup final.The Magpies, who completed a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Saints at St James’ Park on Tuesday, have not collected major silverware since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph, and last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup.Here, the PA news agency looks back at their long wait for glory.Treble troubleNewcastle have not reached the final of a major competition since the 1999 FA Cup, where their hopes of lifting the famous trophy for a seventh time were dashed...
The Independent

Chelsea complete Enzo Fernandez signing to break British transfer record

Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez for £106m, in what is a British transfer record.The Blues met Benfica’s release clause for the Argentina midfielder shortly before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.A statement from the Portuguese side confirmed the deal past midnight, after Chelsea had rushed to complete the transfer. It takes Chelsea’s spending this month to over £300m, while the transfer of Fernandez breaks the previous Premier League record set by Manchester City and their £100m signing of Jack Grealish in August 2021.The 22-year-old Fernandez was named the best young player at the World Cup and starred for...
The Independent

Chelsea and Manchester United left sweating over Fernandez and Sabitzer deals

Chelsea and Manchester United were left sweating over whether respective deals for Enzo Fernandez and Marcel Sabitzer had been completed during the final minutes of the transfer window.Fernandez’s potential British transfer record move from Benfica had been in the offing all day on Tuesday, with Chelsea set to take their extraordinary spending since last summer past the £550million barrier.Chelsea were reportedly set to pay the 120 million euros (£105.6m) release clause to land the 22-year-old Benfica midfielder, making the Argentina World Cup winner the Premier League’s most expensive player.The previous British transfer record was set by Manchester City following the signing...
The Independent

Manchester United sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.United were quick to contact Bayern over a loan move for the versatile 28-year-old, with the German champions open to the deal.There is no option or obligation to buy included in the deal. Sabitzer heard from United earlier on Tuesday and said he knew the move to Old Trafford “was right”. “Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy