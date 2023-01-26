Read full article on original website
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?
Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Mets re-sign catcher for organizational depth
The New York Mets are bringing back a catcher. The New York Posts’ Mike Puma reports: Mets are adding to their organizational catching depth, bringing back Michael Perez, who appeared in six games for them last season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Perez, 30, was sent...
Mets sign fan favorite to $50 million contract extension
A longtime fan favorite, McNeil had a breakout campaign in 2022. He won the National League batting title with a .326 average and made his second career All-Star appearance. He would not typically qualify as one of the team’s stars, but he is a good hitter with some excellent celebrations as well.
New York Yankees exploring left field help on every front
The New York Yankees have indicated that they are looking to add a left handed hitting outfielder to balance their lineup. That quest has led to numerous discussions in both free agency and the trade front. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in...
Yankees settle with second baseman Gleyber Torres on one-year deal
The New York Yankees agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Gleyber Torrres, avoiding arbitration. The team announced Sunday
Why isn’t Yankees legend George Steinbrenner in the Hall of Fame? | Klapisch
This month marked the 50th anniversary of George Steinbrenner’s acquisition of the Yankees, which calls for an insta-poll:
Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits
The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
Mets sign 1B Dariel Gomez to minor-league deal
Gomez, 26, spent last year in the Mariners system at High-A Everett, where he slashed .222/.321/.472 with a Northwest League-leading 26 home runs, 65 RBI, and 163 strikeouts in 113 games.
