ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?

Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
BOSTON, NY
NJ.com

Mets re-sign catcher for organizational depth

The New York Mets are bringing back a catcher. The New York Posts’ Mike Puma reports: Mets are adding to their organizational catching depth, bringing back Michael Perez, who appeared in six games for them last season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Perez, 30, was sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets sign fan favorite to $50 million contract extension

A longtime fan favorite, McNeil had a breakout campaign in 2022. He won the National League batting title with a .326 average and made his second career All-Star appearance. He would not typically qualify as one of the team’s stars, but he is a good hitter with some excellent celebrations as well.
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy