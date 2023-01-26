Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Jobs, friendship, quality coffee are mission of Not Your Average Joe
Tim Herbel's idea for a coffee chain that specializes in pairing neurodiverse people with neurotuypical people is becoming a reality. The post Jobs, friendship, quality coffee are mission of Not Your Average Joe appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29
Leaders and activists have planned a community forum on the topic of police violence on Sunday, January 29. The post OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City community comes together after death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City community has come together after the death of Tyre Nichols. Black Lives Matter hosted a vigil in his honor at a local church. KOCO 5 was there as community members stood together to reflect on what his death means even here in OKC.
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Oklahoma City hosting hiring event for several positions
Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave, 130 hours of sick leave per year, and 11 regular holidays per year.
Plans for new jail move forward to purchase land
Details are moving forward with the plans to build the new Oklahoma County Jail.
Commercial fire under investigation in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a visible commercial fire at North Robinson Ave and NW 23rd St. Calls regarding the fire came around 1:45 AM with visible fire coming from the exterior of the structure. OKCFD stated there were no injuries at the scene of the fire. The cause of […]
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community
Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
Oklahoma City counts residents experiencing homelessness
City officials and the Homeless Alliance are teaming up to record the number of people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Pediatricians partner with Reach Out and Read to give children books at check-ups
BETHANY (KOKH) — Pediatricians at Bethany Children's Health Center are making sure their patients are healthy in more ways than one, partnering with Reach Out and Read to give each kid a book at their well-check appointments. The non-profit, Reach Out and Read provides patients between the age of...
Hundreds of Oklahoma students attend ‘Colonial Day’ at state capitol
Nearly 500 students from districts all over, got the chance to travel back in time and meet history face to face Friday as part of the state's 19th “Colonial Day”.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Shawnee prepares for extreme cold, looks for volunteers at warming shelter
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shawnee is preparing for the extreme cold and is looking for volunteers at their warming shelter. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. It is open to anyone experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will distribute food and clothing. It opens Sunday at 6 p.m. and...
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans
