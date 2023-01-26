ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Just the facts: Answering questions about the Alex Murdaugh trial and family

By Joyce Orlando, Greenville News
 3 days ago

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial is underway in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and there are many questions surrounding the trial, Murdaugh's family and more.

The first charges in a long list of criminal and civil allegations that Murdaugh faces are in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh family dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story. As evidence and testimony come from the defense and prosecution, questions about Murdaugh's life, the allegations, trial updates and more are coming up.

Greenville News has followed this story since day one and has the answers you are looking for.

Coverage since Day 1: Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Catch up on everything from the beginning

How to watch the Murdaugh trial live

USA Today will live stream the trial live each day it is in session. Find the live stream here.

Where is Walterboro, SC?

Walterboro, S.C., is located in Colleton County and considered the "front porch" of South Carolina's Lowcountry.

The Murdaugh trial is one of the biggest televised public attractions in the county since the motion pictures Radio and Forest Gump were filmed there decades ago. The area has been inundated with crowds of journalists, legal personnel, and curious spectators since jury selection for the trial got underway on Monday, Jan. 23.

The family: Alex Murdaugh's sons, Maggie Murdaugh, more

The Murdaugh family has been part of the South Carolina legal system for generations.

For three of those generations, the Randolph Murdaugh solicitor trilogy developed legal and political power as back-to-back solicitors of the 14 th Judicial Circuit. All the while expanding its wealth and reputation at the family’s century-old, powerhouse personal injury law firm in Hampton.

As the Alex Murdaugh sage began to unfold, what had taken his family a hundred years to build went spiraling into disgrace and infamy in less than three years.

Maggie and Alex met as undergraduates at the University of South Carolina and married in 1993. In their 28 years of marriage before Maggie's death , the couple had two sons Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh Jr. and Paul Murdaugh. Paul died the same night as his mother.

First testimony: Alex Murdaugh murder trial: First testimony, evidence presented. What to know Thursday.

Money, murder, mystery: Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's trial begins Jan. 23

What did Alex Murdaugh do?

Alex Murdaugh is accused in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. He is currently standing trial on those charges.

Along with the two murder charges, Murdaugh also faces more than another 100 criminal charges plus a slew of lawsuits.

Who are Creighton Waters and Dick Harpootlian?

Creighton Waters is the South Carolina prosecutor trying to convince a jury that Murdaugh is guilty of the charges he faces, while Richard "Dick" Harpootlain is trying to convince them the opposite.

Harpootlian has spent more than 30 years on both sides of the courtroom -  as a prosecutor, defense attorney and civil litigator, according to his bio at Harpootlian Law. He began his career as a prosecutor and worked his way to solicitor in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. As the Fifth Circuit’s chief homicide prosecutor, he prosecuted hundreds of murder cases and even defended one convictions on appeal before the United States Supreme Court.

Waters has spent 24 years in the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and currently serves as the is the chief attorney for the State Grand Jury division. He has also won State Grand Jury indictments on anywhere from corrupt law enforcement officers to county officials. His work has earned indictments on more than 100 suspects following investigations into drug operations in the state prison system.

He is the lead prosecutor in all of the criminal cases involving Murdaugh.

Joyce Orlando is an Audience Specialist with the South Region Audience Team. SHe can be reached at jorlando@gannett.com.

