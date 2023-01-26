Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64. Loring starred as Wednesday, the dark and macabre daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, on the original Addams Family TV series, which ran for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966. She later reprised her role in the 1977 television movie, Halloween with the New Addams Family.
Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video
The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform “Clocks” for His 20th Anniversary: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode last night, and first musical guest Coldplay returned to the show to perform “Clocks,” perhaps with the aim of really rubbing Kimmel’s own mortality in his face. The performance had all the hallmarks we’ve come to...
Jane’s Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows
Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates. Navarro missed all of the...
Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream
Australian children’s series Bluey has made it easier for parents to track down music from the show by announcing a new soundtrack album titled Dance Mode, out April 21st. Bluey: Dance Mode! features 17 new recordings of songs originally composed by Joff Bush across all three seasons of the show. Highlights from the album include “The BeeeeeOOP Walk,” “Rain (Boldly in the Pretend),” and “Cat Squad.” See the artwork and tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil “My Pain”: Stream
OTTTO, the band featuring bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), have announced a new album titled Life Is a Game. The Los Angeles trio have unveiled the song/video “My Pain” ahead of the LP’s March 24th release. Trujillo is joined by singer-guitarist Bryan Noah...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing Tomb Raider Series for Amazon
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write an upcoming series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie Tomb Raider for Amazon, per The Hollywood Reporter. Waller-Bridge, best known as the force behind Amazon’s hit black comedy Fleabag, will write the scripts for the series, though she doesn’t plan to star. The 2001 and 2018 film entries in the franchise starred Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as its protagonist, the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft.
slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream
Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Singer-Songwriter sombr Signs to Warner Records, Drops New Single “weak”: Exclusive
Seventeen-year-old singer-songwriter sombr has signed to Warner Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (January 26th). In addition to the signing, sombr has shared “weak,” his newest single. An avid fan of music from an early age, sombr first adopted his moniker at age 14 after crafting a makeshift...
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share “Baby Lay Your Head Down”: Stream
Aly & AJ are returning with a new album this year. With Love From is coming out March 15th, and along with the announcement, the sister duo have shared its latest single “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and mapped out a North American tour for 2023. Infusing modern...
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch
Prime Video has shared the teaser trailer for its adaptation of BookTok favorite Daisy Jones & the Six starring Riley Keough as the eponymous character alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Watch it ahead of the March 3rd premiere below. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name,...
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch
No one wins when the family feuds, but the Roys are no ordinary family. Today, HBO confirmed a March 26th premiere for Season 4 of its award-winning series Succession and also revealed a new teaser trailer. With the prospect of their father selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),...
The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch
“Are we having fun yet?” has always felt like more threat than question in Party Down, and that’s truer than ever in the official trailer for the revival, which finds the old catering gang older, no wiser, and wearing the desperation of their 40s alongside their tried-and-true pink bowties. Over a decade after Seasons 1 and 2 ended, Season 3 comes to STARZ on February 24th.
