Phys.org

Movements in proteins reveal information about antibiotic resistance spreading

Researchers at Umeå University have discovered how a certain type of protein moves for DNA to be copied. The discovery could have implications for understanding how antibiotic resistance genes spread between bacteria. "Studying DNA replication is a good starting point for potentially identifying targets for future drug development," says...
Phys.org

Mathematicians prove the existence of hidden attractors in an electrical circuit

Scientists from St Petersburg University and the Kotelnikov Institute of Radioengineering and Electronics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IRE RAS), together with Professor Leon Chua from the University of California, Berkeley, have demonstrated experimentally the existence of hidden attractors—points in the basins of attraction in a simple electrical circuit.
Phys.org

A method to change the mechanical and transport properties of conductive polymers

Conductive polymers, synthetic substances with large molecules that can conduct electricity, can have a broad range of valuable applications. For instance, they have been used to create sensors, light-emitting diodes, photovoltaics and various other devices. In recent years, these conductive materials have proved to be particularly promising for the creation...
Phys.org

Restoring land for livelihoods can have ecological benefits, study suggests

Small-scale restoration efforts that aim to help meet livelihood needs have the potential to contribute to ecological goals in the central Indian landscape, according to a new study published in Restoration Ecology. The study was led by restoration ecologist Pooja Choksi, a recent graduate of Columbia University, and co-founder of...
Phys.org

A model that predicts wrinkle patterns on the surface of toroidal structures as they expand or contract

A team of researchers from Fudan University and Université de Lorraine has built a model that can predict the wrinkle patterns that will develop on toroidal structures if they expand or contract. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes using one type of mathematical model to develop another model that describes how growing or contracting impacts the surfaces of toroidal structures.
Phys.org

Research reveals how redlining grades influenced later life expectancy

Research from Washington University in St. Louis exposes the deadly legacy of redlining, the 1930s-era New Deal practice that graded neighborhoods by financial risk and solidified the notion that an area's property value was proportional to its racial composition. Researchers had previously identified a relationship between redlining and population health....
Washington Examiner

Judgment Day: Scientists create humanoid robot with ability to liquefy and reform

A team of Chinese and American scientists created a humanoid robot with the ability to liquefy and reform, eerily similar to the T-1000 terminator in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The new “magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine,” as described by the researchers, can be seen in a video switching from solid...
psychologytoday.com

A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging

Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
Phys.org

Fish-on-Chips: An optofluidic platform to investigate the neural and chemosensory axes of zebrafish

Neuroscientists study chemosensory processing by establishing chemical cues and the corresponding behavioral responses to record large-scale neuronal activity. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Samuel Sy and a team of scientists in neurology, health sciences, biomedical engineering and mathematics in China and France presented a new method based on a set of optofluidic tools. This technology established chemical delivery to simultaneously image the behavioral outputs and whole-brain neural activities at cellular resolution in larval zebrafish.
Phys.org

A new way to identify stresses in complex fluids

Fluid dynamics researchers use many techniques to study turbulent flows like ocean currents, or the swirling atmosphere of other planets. Arezoo Adrekani's team has discovered that a mathematical construct used in these fields provides valuable information about stress in complex flow geometries. Ardekani, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering,...
Phys.org

Study reveals how mechanical forces drive skeletal development

New research has revealed how mechanical forces caused by fetal movements drive skeletal development in the embryo. The study was published and featured in the journal Science Advances. Its findings indicate that an ion channel called TRPV4 may be a valuable target in future treatments for abnormalities of pediatric skeletal development.
Phys.org

New mathematical model shows how the body regulates potassium

Having levels of potassium that are too high or too low can be fatal. A new mathematical model sheds light on the often mysterious ways the body regulates this important electrolyte. Potassium, a common mineral abundant in food like bananas and leafy greens, is essential to normal cellular function. It...
Phys.org

A smart elastomer that can self-tune its stiffness and conductivity

Smart materials are materials that have the ability to change their properties in response to specific external stimuli, such as temperature, humidity, light, or applied stress. One of the most well-known examples of smart materials is shape memory alloy (SMA), which is a type of metallic material that can change its shape in response to changes in temperature.
Science Friday

How Many Glasses Of Water A Day Do You Actually Need?

If you follow health or fitness influencers, at some point you’ve probably heard something about people needing six to eight ounces glasses of water a day to be healthy. The question of the right amount of water needed for health and happiness is still an open one, and varies from person to person. But a recent study in the journal Science looked at just how much water people actually do consume each day.
