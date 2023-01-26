Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once was a smash hit when it premiered last March, and now that the 2023 Oscar nominations are out, it’s confirmed: This blending of sci-fi, action, and drama from the Daniels (our Filmmakers of the Year) is one for the books. Michelle Yeoh was nominated...
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64. Loring starred as Wednesday, the dark and macabre daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, on the original Addams Family TV series, which ran for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966. She later reprised her role in the 1977 television movie, Halloween with the New Addams Family.
Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform “Clocks” for His 20th Anniversary: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode last night, and first musical guest Coldplay returned to the show to perform “Clocks,” perhaps with the aim of really rubbing Kimmel’s own mortality in his face. The performance had all the hallmarks we’ve come to...
Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch
With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. “Heartbreak Feels...
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch
Prime Video has shared the teaser trailer for its adaptation of BookTok favorite Daisy Jones & the Six starring Riley Keough as the eponymous character alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Watch it ahead of the March 3rd premiere below. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name,...
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share “Baby Lay Your Head Down”: Stream
Aly & AJ are returning with a new album this year. With Love From is coming out March 15th, and along with the announcement, the sister duo have shared its latest single “Baby Lay Your Head Down” and mapped out a North American tour for 2023. Infusing modern...
James Cameron Now Has Three of Top Five Highest-Grossing Films of All Time
Avatar: The Way of the Water has now taken in $2.05 billion at the worldwide box office, Variety reports, passing Avengers: Infinity Wars for the fifth spot on the list of highest-grossing movies of all time and giving director James Cameron three of the top five slots. The top earning...
OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil “My Pain”: Stream
OTTTO, the band featuring bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), have announced a new album titled Life Is a Game. The Los Angeles trio have unveiled the song/video “My Pain” ahead of the LP’s March 24th release. Trujillo is joined by singer-guitarist Bryan Noah...
The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch
“Are we having fun yet?” has always felt like more threat than question in Party Down, and that’s truer than ever in the official trailer for the revival, which finds the old catering gang older, no wiser, and wearing the desperation of their 40s alongside their tried-and-true pink bowties. Over a decade after Seasons 1 and 2 ended, Season 3 comes to STARZ on February 24th.
FOX Renews The Simpsons for Two More Seasons
The Simpsons’ remarkable run will continue for at least two more seasons as FOX has handed down a fresh renewal of the animated comedy. Already the record holder for longest-running animated TV series, The Simpsons will now air through the 2024-2025 broadcast season — which will mark its 36th season.
Green Day Reveal Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music: Stream
Green Day have unveiled a new box set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Nimrod. Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition contains the 1997 LP along with a compilation of demos and a live recording from a headlining show at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory on November 14th, 1997, one month after the album’s release. The 14-track demo set features early takes of album cuts like “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Walking Alone” as well as unreleased songs like “Tre Polka” and “You Irritate Me” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.”
Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: “I Always Think of It Cinematically”
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has spent his career trying to make a name for himself as both an actor and a musical artist, but these days, he doesn’t try to do both at once. “I tend to find that if I have my attention on both at one time, I lose momentum on either one,” he tells Consequence. “So I tend to switch off.”
Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch
Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
Singer-Songwriter sombr Signs to Warner Records, Drops New Single “weak”: Exclusive
Seventeen-year-old singer-songwriter sombr has signed to Warner Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (January 26th). In addition to the signing, sombr has shared “weak,” his newest single. An avid fan of music from an early age, sombr first adopted his moniker at age 14 after crafting a makeshift...
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
