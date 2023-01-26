ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a smash hit when it premiered last March, and now that the 2023 Oscar nominations are out, it’s confirmed: This blending of sci-fi, action, and drama from the Daniels (our Filmmakers of the Year) is one for the books. Michelle Yeoh was nominated...
Consequence

Lisa Loring, Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64. Loring starred as Wednesday, the dark and macabre daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, on the original Addams Family TV series, which ran for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966. She later reprised her role in the 1977 television movie, Halloween with the New Addams Family.
Consequence

The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch

“Are we having fun yet?” has always felt like more threat than question in Party Down, and that’s truer than ever in the official trailer for the revival, which finds the old catering gang older, no wiser, and wearing the desperation of their 40s alongside their tried-and-true pink bowties. Over a decade after Seasons 1 and 2 ended, Season 3 comes to STARZ on February 24th.
Consequence

FOX Renews The Simpsons for Two More Seasons

The Simpsons’ remarkable run will continue for at least two more seasons as FOX has handed down a fresh renewal of the animated comedy. Already the record holder for longest-running animated TV series, The Simpsons will now air through the 2024-2025 broadcast season — which will mark its 36th season.
Consequence

Green Day Reveal Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music: Stream

Green Day have unveiled a new box set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Nimrod. Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition contains the 1997 LP along with a compilation of demos and a live recording from a headlining show at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory on November 14th, 1997, one month after the album’s release. The 14-track demo set features early takes of album cuts like “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Walking Alone” as well as unreleased songs like “Tre Polka” and “You Irritate Me” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.”
Consequence

Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform “Gossip” on Fallon: Watch

Earlier this month, Måneskin and teamed up for a new song called “Gossip.” On Thursday (January 26th), they visited The Tonight Show to perform the song live for the first time. The band also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones, their early days busking in Rome, and more. Watch below.
Consequence

The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy