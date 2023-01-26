ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center

UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
Action News Jax

JHS is offering half-off adoptions!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on all of their available large dogs 30 pounds and up from Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Large dog adoption fees are typically $50 but will be reduced to...
First Coast News

Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
Action News Jax

JFRD: Injuries confirmed in Otterwood Court fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fire to a residence in Otterwood court early Sunday morning. JFRD has been able to confirm injuries and that 2 people were taken to a local hospital. The Red Cross was called for 4 people originally. At this time however, the names and severity have not been released.
freightwaves.com

Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again

Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
First Coast News

'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
wjct.org

Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Americana. Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31. Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville. Austin, Texas Americana...
Action News Jax

Former Beaches mayors endorse Donna Deegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donna Deegan announced two major endorsements from former Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser (2017-2022) and former Neptune Beach Mayor Harriet Pruette (2008-2016). This latest round of endorsements adds even more momentum to Deegan’s surging campaign. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her...
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols. “Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”
