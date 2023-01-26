Read full article on original website
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center
UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk...
JHS is offering half-off adoptions!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on all of their available large dogs 30 pounds and up from Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Large dog adoption fees are typically $50 but will be reduced to...
First Coast News
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area
Antisemitic rhetoric has been a problem in Jacksonville, especially since the summer of 2022. The problem is still going on.
The Jacksonville Community Action Committee hosts Justice for Tyre Nichols Rally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Sunday at 3 p.m., the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) will be at the Duval County Courthouse to show support and join the nationwide call to demand justice for Tyre Nichols. JCAC wants justice for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson and for all other victims of...
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area, faith leaders respond with messages of love
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers and hate messages were left at homes in the Mandarin area, many living there woke up Sunday morning shocked at the messages. One neighbor, who talked off camera, says she became worried and called police when she found the bag...
Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Veterans Stand Down event in Jacksonville
Veterans Stand Down event Day 1 of the annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. (City of Jacksonville/Facebook)
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JFRD: Injuries confirmed in Otterwood Court fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fire to a residence in Otterwood court early Sunday morning. JFRD has been able to confirm injuries and that 2 people were taken to a local hospital. The Red Cross was called for 4 people originally. At this time however, the names and severity have not been released.
freightwaves.com
Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again
Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
First Baptist Church Jacksonville holds open mic following controversial gender, sexuality document
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church Jacksonville held an open mic Sunday night following a controversy caused by their recently released “Statement on Biblical Sexuality.”. This statement requires members of the church to sign a statement acknowledging there are just two genders and that marriage is only heterosexual...
New details of bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo, according to latest report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about the bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, the zoo keeper was performing an afternoon feeding when the bear escaped it’s primary enclose. This happened as a result of a door that was left opened.
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Americana. Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31. Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville. Austin, Texas Americana...
Frustrated former clients of no-show Jacksonville attorney speak out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frustrated clients are speaking out about no-show lawyer Benjamin Buck. As First Coast News was the first to report, the Jacksonville attorney is currently under investigation by the Florida Bar after failing to show up for court, leaving paying clients without representation. Carl Gutzmer hired Buck...
Action News Jax
Former Beaches mayors endorse Donna Deegan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donna Deegan announced two major endorsements from former Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser (2017-2022) and former Neptune Beach Mayor Harriet Pruette (2008-2016). This latest round of endorsements adds even more momentum to Deegan’s surging campaign. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her...
Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters reacts to Tyre Nichols bodycam video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has expressed his condemnation of the beating that led to the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols. A bodyworn camera video that was released Friday night shows five police officers brutally beating Nichols on Jan. 7. He died three days later. Those...
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement Saturday night on the death of Tyre Nichols. “Like so many Americans, I am shocked and horrified by the images and reports regarding the actions that led to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. I have spent over half my life in law enforcement, and the actions of those officers are reprehensible and inexcusable. There is no policy in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency in this country that permits such brutality. Law enforcement officers are, first and foremost, public servants. Through their actions, those officers have abandoned their fundamental oaths to serve and protect.”
