ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Bill introduced in West Virginia House would align municipal, state elections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown’s municipal election is just one of more than 100 happening across the state in 2023. Data provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office shows cities such as South Charleston, Elkins, Summersville, Clarksburg, four towns in Preston County and many more will also hold elections for positions such as mayor, city council members and recorders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Michael Dennis O'Leary

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Brian O’Leary.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Edwards earns ICMA Credentialed Manager designation

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad Edwards, city manager of the city of Shinnston, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Edwards is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Sarver selected for GSU Barr Professional Development Award

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University Associate Professor of Business Dr. Mark Sarver has been selected to receive the 2022 Pete and Betsy Barr Professional Development Award. The award, which was first established in 2010 by former GSU President and First Lady Drs. Peter and Betsy Barr,...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

This Week in Mountaineer athletics

Jan. 30, 2010 — Bob Huggins’ third Mountaineer men’s basketball squad (31-7) broke a four-game losing streak to Louisville by overcoming an 11-point deficit with 6:57 remaining to triumph over the Cardinals 77-74 before a crowd of 12,471 fans at the WVU Coliseum. Da’Sean Butler, who scored West Virginia’s last five points including a short jumper with six seconds left, finished with 27 points. Kevin Jones (16 points, five boards) and Devin Ebanks (11 rebounds, nine points and four assists) also starred for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy