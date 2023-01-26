ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch moment massive chunk of West Bay cliff falls onto beach

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

Shocking footage shows the moment a massive chunk of the West Bay cliff fell down onto a Dorset beach.

This video showing the collapse on 18 January was shared by Environment Agency.

It came following days of heavy rainfall, and Dorset Council launched an investigation into the incident that day, according to local reports.

The path was made to be safe for walkers once more after the ground was secured and the area was once again stable.

Comments / 31

Mamabird
5d ago

This is why you should never build houses too close to a cliff edge. Beautiful views, but....

C'mon America
5d ago

Ahh mother nature! We have a beautiful planet...We should take care of it.

John Stark
4d ago

Nature at work. That is why the earth is always changing. Nothing to do with so called global warming BS.

