Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Tri-City Herald
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Tri-City Herald
Five Senior Bowl Players Who Could Help the Titans
NASHVILLE – Under former general manager Jon Robinson, the Tennessee Titans dipped regularly into Senior Bowl talent. In the last two years alone, Tennessee selected eight players who took part in the annual pre-draft showcase. They were: wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath; cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden; offensive lineman Dillon Radunz; inside linebacker Monty Rice; outside linebacker Rashad Weaver; and quarterback Malik Willis.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins land coveted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
The Miami Dolphins reportedly got their top choice to fill their defensive coordinator role. Vic Fangio and the Dolphins are in agreement on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. The report said the contract is a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.
Tri-City Herald
Say What? Empire State Building Celebrates Eagles Win
New York's iconic Empire State Building is well-known for lighting up the top part of the building that brushes against the night sky in honor of any number of events, such as was the case a few weeks ago when it lit in blue to celebrate the New York Giants playoff berth or before that to show its support for the Jets in its quest for a playoff berth.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs back in Super Bowl after costly Bengals penalty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left as the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, earning their third trip the Super Bowl in four years.
Tri-City Herald
What Championship Games Say for the Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Bengals-Chiefs Game Statuses Revealed For AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Chiefs released their final practice injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game. For the Bengals, left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) are not playing against Kansas City after missing every practice this week. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and tight...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has left shoulder surgery
Standout quarterback Justin Herbert underwent left shoulder surgery Wednesday and won’t participate in the Pro Bowl activities this coming weekend in Las Vegas, the Chargers announced Sunday. Herbert had been selected as an alternate for the AFC in the revamped Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. The Chargers also...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider
Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Tri-City Herald
Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates
The Indianapolis Colts' vast head coaching search continues to develop this weekend as it has been reported that they will hold second interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning to Roster for AFC Title vs. Chiefs
Ahead of the AFC championship on Sunday, the Bengals made a surprising move to fill their roster for the game. Cincinnati announced that it promoted quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad, giving them three active quarterbacks for the game. Browning played in college at the University of Washington, starting...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Interviewing Former Team Captain For Offensive Coaching Staff
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to reconstruct their coaching staff for the upcoming season, several familiar faces find themselves on the team’s short list of candidates. With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who signed on for his second tour of duty with...
Comments / 0