NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Tri-City Herald
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Tri-City Herald
Browns 5 Best Moves of 2022: #5 David Njoku’s Contract Extension
One of the smartest moves Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made since taking the job has been believing in David Njoku's talent as well as the person. That carried over into the decision to extend Njoku ahead of this season, which proved to be one of the best moves the organization made this season.
Tri-City Herald
Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach
NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins land coveted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
The Miami Dolphins reportedly got their top choice to fill their defensive coordinator role. Vic Fangio and the Dolphins are in agreement on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. The report said the contract is a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.
Tri-City Herald
Five Senior Bowl Players Who Could Help the Titans
NASHVILLE – Under former general manager Jon Robinson, the Tennessee Titans dipped regularly into Senior Bowl talent. In the last two years alone, Tennessee selected eight players who took part in the annual pre-draft showcase. They were: wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath; cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden; offensive lineman Dillon Radunz; inside linebacker Monty Rice; outside linebacker Rashad Weaver; and quarterback Malik Willis.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has left shoulder surgery
Standout quarterback Justin Herbert underwent left shoulder surgery Wednesday and won’t participate in the Pro Bowl activities this coming weekend in Las Vegas, the Chargers announced Sunday. Herbert had been selected as an alternate for the AFC in the revamped Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. The Chargers also...
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs back in Super Bowl after costly Bengals penalty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left as the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, earning their third trip the Super Bowl in four years.
Tri-City Herald
What Championship Games Say for the Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning to Roster for AFC Title vs. Chiefs
Ahead of the AFC championship on Sunday, the Bengals made a surprising move to fill their roster for the game. Cincinnati announced that it promoted quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad, giving them three active quarterbacks for the game. Browning played in college at the University of Washington, starting...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider
Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Tri-City Herald
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Interviewing Former Team Captain For Offensive Coaching Staff
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to reconstruct their coaching staff for the upcoming season, several familiar faces find themselves on the team’s short list of candidates. With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who signed on for his second tour of duty with...
