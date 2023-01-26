ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets

The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be

Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Browns 5 Best Moves of 2022: #5 David Njoku’s Contract Extension

One of the smartest moves Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made since taking the job has been believing in David Njoku's talent as well as the person. That carried over into the decision to extend Njoku ahead of this season, which proved to be one of the best moves the organization made this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach

NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins land coveted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

The Miami Dolphins reportedly got their top choice to fill their defensive coordinator role. Vic Fangio and the Dolphins are in agreement on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. The report said the contract is a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Five Senior Bowl Players Who Could Help the Titans

NASHVILLE – Under former general manager Jon Robinson, the Tennessee Titans dipped regularly into Senior Bowl talent. In the last two years alone, Tennessee selected eight players who took part in the annual pre-draft showcase. They were: wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath; cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden; offensive lineman Dillon Radunz; inside linebacker Monty Rice; outside linebacker Rashad Weaver; and quarterback Malik Willis.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has left shoulder surgery

Standout quarterback Justin Herbert underwent left shoulder surgery Wednesday and won’t participate in the Pro Bowl activities this coming weekend in Las Vegas, the Chargers announced Sunday. Herbert had been selected as an alternate for the AFC in the revamped Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. The Chargers also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs back in Super Bowl after costly Bengals penalty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left as the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, earning their third trip the Super Bowl in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

What Championship Games Say for the Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning to Roster for AFC Title vs. Chiefs

Ahead of the AFC championship on Sunday, the Bengals made a surprising move to fill their roster for the game. Cincinnati announced that it promoted quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad, giving them three active quarterbacks for the game. Browning played in college at the University of Washington, starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock

While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider

Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Tri-City Herald

New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Interviewing Former Team Captain For Offensive Coaching Staff

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to reconstruct their coaching staff for the upcoming season, several familiar faces find themselves on the team’s short list of candidates. With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who signed on for his second tour of duty with...
OREGON STATE

