Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO