Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles

George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles

Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why

Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Edelman has not come out of...
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports

Armstead explains 'fine line' in defending mobile QB like Hurts

Arik Armstead knows facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field will be a battle of attrition as both sides jockey for the win. However, he also knows that the 49ers' defense needs to be disciplined regarding when to go all out or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss

Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce mocks 'Burrowhead,' sends message to Cincinnati mayor

It's "Burrowhead" no more. The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

NFC title game Eagles grades by position after beating 49ers

The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a dominant 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at the Linc. In their two playoff games, the Eagles have now outscored their opponents 69-14. This NFC Championship Game was supposed to be a matchup between the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

No painkilling shot for Patrick Mahomes, despite ankle injury

Eight days ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He has healed well enough to not need a painkilling injection. Tract Wolfson of CBS reported just before kickoff that Mahomes did not receive an injection prior to the AFC Championship against the Bengals. She added that Mahomes...
NBC Sports

It will be Travis Kelce vs. Jason Kelce at Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl and that will make for some tough choices in the Kelce family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be on opposite sides in Arizona on February 12 as they both look for the second Super Bowl win of their career. It’s the most prominent battle of brothers in the Super Bowl since Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh faced off after the 2012 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

