Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash

Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

How Reddick's Purdy strip sack impacted Eagles' win probability

The 49ers' fate was likely sealed on their first possession, resulting in a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick's strip sack of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury on the play, changed the contest. The turnover and Purdy exiting the game shifted the win probability even more in Philadelphia's favor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker recovers from stroke

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, is recovering from a serious stroke suffered. Via TMZ.com, Baker posted video on Friday that showed him walking through the hospital where he is receiving treatment. Baker disclosed the health situation earlier this week on social media:...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce: Burrowhead my ass, it’s Mahomes’ house

The Chiefs didn’t take kindly to the Bengals calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made that abundantly clear immediately after the game. As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed on CBS immediately following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Bengals,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

No painkilling shot for Patrick Mahomes, despite ankle injury

Eight days ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He has healed well enough to not need a painkilling injection. Tract Wolfson of CBS reported just before kickoff that Mahomes did not receive an injection prior to the AFC Championship against the Bengals. She added that Mahomes...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers believe Purdy sustained UCL injury vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy is set to undergo an MRI Monday for what the 49ers believe is an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night, citing sources. Schefter also reported that the hope is Purdy didn't rupture his UCL, which would require...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs

The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO

