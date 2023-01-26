Read full article on original website
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Annie Wersching, '24' actress, passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old.
Linda Ronstadt streams soar after 'The Last of Us,' evoking Kate Bush and 'Stranger Things'
Linda Ronstadt's "Long, Long Time" saw streams soar after it was featured on "The Last of Us." It's the latest in a series of older tracks regaining popularity through TV, as seen when "Stranger Things" heavily featured Kate Bush in its fourth season.
James Gunn announces new plans for DC film universe, including 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe.
February movie preview
'Titanic' sails back into theaters for the film's 25th anniversary, along with three more big, new releases. Rick Damigella has a preview.
Director Paul Feig invites us to enjoy 'Cocktail Time!'
Creator of "Freaks and Geeks," director of "Bridesmaids" and now cocktail party impresario: Paul Feig salutes the "glory days of grown-up good times."
Rupert Grint found 'Harry Potter' role 'quite suffocating'
Rupert Grint found fame as a teen playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, but it wasn't always easy.
Hollywood Minute: Brace for Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman'
First look at the latest big-screen Stephen King adaptation, New Kids on the Block announce BLOCKCON, and Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' blooms on the Billboard charts. David Daniel reports.
