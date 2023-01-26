ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal will lay off 2,000 workers, or 7% of staff

PayPal said Tuesday it plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or roughly 7% of its staff, making it the latest tech firm to announce significant job cuts in recent months amid broader economic uncertainty.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Snap stock plunges 15% as revenue growth stalls

Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022, as it confronts tighter advertiser budgets amid broader economic uncertainty.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

We start today with what is being called a triple threat of winter weather in the United States. More than 40 million people from New Mexico to West Virginia are under various forms of winter weather alerts. We'll then move to a community that's built to withstand hurricanes. Could "America's first solar-powered town" become the model on how we prepare for future natural disasters?
