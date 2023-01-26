Read full article on original website
PayPal will lay off 2,000 workers, or 7% of staff
PayPal said Tuesday it plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or roughly 7% of its staff, making it the latest tech firm to announce significant job cuts in recent months amid broader economic uncertainty.
Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed
The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Watchdog says federal government gave $5.4 billion in Covid aid to small businesses with 'questionable' Social Security numbers
The federal government gave $5.4 billion in Covid-19 aid to small businesses with "questionable" Social Security numbers, according to a report released by a watchdog overseeing pandemic aid.
Haberman reveals Trump's outlook on legal investigations
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss former President Trump's handling of current legal investigations amid his 2024 reelection campaign.
Stocks sizzled in January as rate hike and inflation fears ebbed
New year, new attitude on Wall Street. Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 following last year's abysmal showing.
Trader Joe's asked customers to rank their nine top products. Here they are
Trader Joe's asked its customers a simple question: If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe's products would you take with you?
Snap stock plunges 15% as revenue growth stalls
Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022, as it confronts tighter advertiser budgets amid broader economic uncertainty.
Instagram's founders are back with a new app
More than four years after Instagram's founders left the company, they're back with a new app.
US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows
Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
We start today with what is being called a triple threat of winter weather in the United States. More than 40 million people from New Mexico to West Virginia are under various forms of winter weather alerts. We'll then move to a community that's built to withstand hurricanes. Could "America's first solar-powered town" become the model on how we prepare for future natural disasters?
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost.
Following criticism, FDA proposes redesign of its human food program
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration proposed sweeping changes to the agency's food safety programs Tuesday in order to protect the US food supply and promote better nutrition.
Apple has infringed on worker rights, NLRB investigators say
Apple has illegally imposed rules on its employees that prohibit them from discussing their wages and engaging in other protected activity, according to investigators at the National Labor Relations Board.
Hong Kong is criminalizing CBD as a 'dangerous drug' alongside heroin
Two years ago, cannabidiol was booming in Hong Kong. The compound, known as CBD, was popping up in cafes, restaurants and stores, with businesses eager to join an exciting new market already well-established in countries around the world.
Tesla confirms DOJ has requested documents on Autopilot, 'Full Self-Driving'
Tesla confirmed in a public filing released today that the US Department of Justice has requested documents concerning the company's controversial driver-assist software systems which Tesla calls Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving."
