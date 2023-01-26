The light-duty Chevy Silverado 1500 got a full refresh for the 2022 model year, with the updated pickup making its debut in September of the 2021 calendar year. However, prior to the arrival of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, GM also offered the pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Now, however, it looks like practically all pre-refresh models have been sold and delivered.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO