Chevy Trailblazer Is Brand’s Fastest Turning Nameplate Behind Corvette In January 2023
National U.S. inventory for the Chevy Trailblazer amounted to 2,254 units on the ground at dealerships in the beginning of January 2023, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. The subcompact unibody crossover was running at 11 days supply at the time. This means Chevy Trailblazers are...
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
2024 Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R Officially Revealed
Though the 2023 racing season is just around the corner, The Bow Tie brand is already looking toward the 2024 season, unveiling the all-new turnkey Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car ahead of its competition debut next year. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R just made its public debut at Daytona...
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Malibu Production Will Start
The upcoming 2024 Chevy Malibu will drop in as the ninth model year for the latest ninth-generation nameplate, offering only a few small updates and changes compared to the preceding 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Malibu will begin. According to GM...
2023 Chevy Camaro With 3.6L V6 Engine Under Constraint
GM offers an optional engine upgrade for the 2023 Chevy Camaro, with buyers of the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT trim levels having the option to choose the naturally-aspirated GM 3.6L V6 LGX in place of the standard turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG engine. Now, GM Authority has learned that Camaro units equipped with the LGX engine are under heavy constraint, with the 3LT trim under extreme constraint.
99 Percent Of Chevy Silverado 1500 Sales In December 2022 Consisted Of Refreshed Units
The light-duty Chevy Silverado 1500 got a full refresh for the 2022 model year, with the updated pickup making its debut in September of the 2021 calendar year. However, prior to the arrival of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, GM also offered the pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Now, however, it looks like practically all pre-refresh models have been sold and delivered.
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Stingray 70th Anniversary Edition Convertible
If you’re still dreaming about parking a drop-top, mid-engine C8 Corvette in your driveway, this could be your chance to do exactly that, as this gorgeous 2023 Corvette Stingray 70th Anniversary Edition Convertible is now up for grabs in a new sweepstakes. Get your sweepstakes tickets here. The International...
Chevy Blazer Running At 17 Days Supply In January 2023
National U.S. inventory for the Chevy Blazer was running at a 17 days supply at the beginning of January 2023, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. Dealerships across the country had approximately 3,900 units on the ground with 5,700 additional units in transit. In practical terms,...
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing the 2022 Cadillac CT5 and 2022 Cadillac CT5-V, along with the 2023 Cadillac CT5 and 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the...
Why Your Buick Enclave May Display A ‘Service Power Steering’ Message
Some Buick Enclave owners may notice that their crossover’s Driver Information Center (DIC) displays the message “Service Power Steering.” Now, a possible cause behind this message has been identified, and with it, a possible solution to be implemented by a GM technician. Per a report from GM...
Cadillac CT4 Sales Drop To Fifth Place In Segment During Q4 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased significantly in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,180 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 56 percent compared to 1,396 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year,...
Buick Envision Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
In January 2023, a Buick Envision discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Buick Envision and 2023 Buick Envision, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days. A $750 Purchase Allowance is also available on the 2022 and 2023 Envision. The Tri-Shield brand also offers, depending...
2023 Chevy Blazer RS Now Available With 20-Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
The 2023 Chevy Blazer introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the midsize crossover, boasting mild styling changes, a revised interior and an updated infotainment system. As usual, a wide selection of alloy wheels is available on the Blazer, and availability of one model in particular has recently been expanded. GM has...
GM Supplier Opens New Chevy Montana Dashboard Production Line
Auto parts manufacturer Marelli has just opened a new production line to manufacture the dashboard of the all-new Chevy Montana pickup, which began mass production last week in Brazil. On Monday, January 23rd, the Italian-Japanese supplier inaugurated a new production line at its Marelli Hortolândia plant in the Brazilian state...
2024 GMC Sierra HD SLT In Cardinal Red: Live Photo Gallery
The GMC Sierra HD lineup is poised to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year, featuring various enhancements to the exterior, interior, and drivetrain. We recently captured a 2024 GMC Sierra HD unit in SLT trim undergoing testing, so let’s take a look at this example in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
GM Catching Up To Lexus In Luxury C Crossover Segment
The Luxury Crossover C-Segment segment isn’t exactly short on competition, with several contenders in the mix vying for dominance. Last year, the Lexus NX was at the top of the segment list with regard to total volume sales. GM, however, is starting to catch up. When it comes to...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD LTZ In Red Hot: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD lineup is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh, featuring many updates and upgrades to the truck’s exterior, interior, powertrain, and capabilities. After getting our first look at the 2024 Silverado HD High Country on public roads, we’re now checking out the refreshed 2024 Silverado HD in the LTZ trim level in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2023 Chevy Tahoe Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Silver Sage Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of 10 exterior colors...
White Still Most Popular Car Color In 2022
White continues to be the leading car color choice globally according to research by paint supplier BASF. The study says over 50 percent of non-commercial vehicles produced in 2022 wore achromatic paint colors, including white, black, gray, and silver, though white continued to top the charts. These findings confirm the...
2024 Corvette E-Ray Isn’t Equipped With Ultium Technology
The recently unveiled 2024 Corvette E-Ray is a break from the norm in the Corvette world, as this model is the first Vette ever to offer AWD and a hybrid powertrain. That being said, an important distinction to make is that this hybrid beast doesn’t utilize GM’s recently developed Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor technologies.
