NEW YORK (AP) — Julie Otsuka’s novel “The Swimmers,” in which a group of swimmers collectively narrate their daily routines and what happens when they’re disrupted, has won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The $5,000 honor is presented by the American Library Association. Ed Yong’s “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” won the medal for nonfiction, which also comes with a $5,000 cash prize. The Carnegie Medals were established in 2012, with help from a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York. Previous winners include James McBride, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Matthew Desmond.

