FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival returns for the first time since the pandemic
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival has returned for 2023, boasting in-person film screenings for the first time since the pandemic began. The annual festival has been showing in Spokane for almost 20 years, and this year’s edition features 10 films shown over the course of eight days, both in-person and online.
FOX 28 Spokane
The Watershed Music and Camping Festival returns to the Gorge Amphitheatre
GEORGE, Wash. – The Watershed Music and Camping Festival is set to return for its eleventh year to the Gorge Amphitheatre with headliners Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban. The three day, two-stage festival will take place from Aug. 4-6 celebrating some of country music’s favorite artists.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
FOX 28 Spokane
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
FOX 28 Spokane
Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence
NEW YORK (AP) — Julie Otsuka’s novel “The Swimmers,” in which a group of swimmers collectively narrate their daily routines and what happens when they’re disrupted, has won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The $5,000 honor is presented by the American Library Association. Ed Yong’s “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” won the medal for nonfiction, which also comes with a $5,000 cash prize. The Carnegie Medals were established in 2012, with help from a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York. Previous winners include James McBride, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Matthew Desmond.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane NAACP shares message on death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. – The president of the Spokane branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) shared a statement Friday afternoon on the death of Tyre Nichols. Kiantha Duncan shared the message ahead of the release of body camera footage from the City of Memphis....
FOX 28 Spokane
Traffic closed at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley due to crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley. Southbound Sullivan is closed at Indiana while crews respond. A Washington State Patrol press release said there were injuries as a result of the two-car...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Teen arrested for carrying BB gun on Shaw Middle School campus
SPOKANE, Wash. – A teenager was arrested for carrying a BB gun on the campus of Shaw Middle School on Thursday. According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to calls that someone may have had a gun on the school’s campus at around 4:30 p.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Freeman School District delayed 2 hours due to power outage
ROCKFORD, Wash. – On Friday, Jan. 27, the Freeman School District will experience a two-hour delay due to a power outage. The district will be tracking the progress of power restoration. Depending on the state of the outage, further delay or cancellation is possible. The district will send out an update should that occur.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic and according to SPD, he will recognize his name but will have difficulty...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement of death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. “Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 deputies who appeared at scene of Tyre Nichols beating have been relieved of duty pending internal probe.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit seeking public’s help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. – Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The...
