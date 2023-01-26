ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

The Watershed Music and Camping Festival returns to the Gorge Amphitheatre

GEORGE, Wash. – The Watershed Music and Camping Festival is set to return for its eleventh year to the Gorge Amphitheatre with headliners Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban. The three day, two-stage festival will take place from Aug. 4-6 celebrating some of country music’s favorite artists.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence

NEW YORK (AP) — Julie Otsuka’s novel “The Swimmers,” in which a group of swimmers collectively narrate their daily routines and what happens when they’re disrupted, has won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The $5,000 honor is presented by the American Library Association. Ed Yong’s “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” won the medal for nonfiction, which also comes with a $5,000 cash prize. The Carnegie Medals were established in 2012, with help from a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York. Previous winners include James McBride, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Matthew Desmond.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane NAACP shares message on death of Tyre Nichols

SPOKANE, Wash. – The president of the Spokane branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) shared a statement Friday afternoon on the death of Tyre Nichols. Kiantha Duncan shared the message ahead of the release of body camera footage from the City of Memphis....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Teen arrested for carrying BB gun on Shaw Middle School campus

SPOKANE, Wash. – A teenager was arrested for carrying a BB gun on the campus of Shaw Middle School on Thursday. According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to calls that someone may have had a gun on the school’s campus at around 4:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Freeman School District delayed 2 hours due to power outage

ROCKFORD, Wash. – On Friday, Jan. 27, the Freeman School District will experience a two-hour delay due to a power outage. The district will be tracking the progress of power restoration. Depending on the state of the outage, further delay or cancellation is possible. The district will send out an update should that occur.
FREEMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95

IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest homicide suspect

COLVILLE, Wash. – Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The...
COLVILLE, WA

