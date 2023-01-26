Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten as Mercier Scores 41 in Win Over Caribou 67-41 [STATS]
Maybe it's the Aroostook County air, but Ellsworth Eagle Chance Mercier sure loved playing in Caribou on Saturday afternoon, as he erupted for 41 points, and the Ellsworth Eagles beat Caribou 67-41 to remain undefeated. Ellsworth led 18-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end...
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29th. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th. Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.
Brunswick Girls Outscore Bangor 32-14 in 2nd Half and Win 46-30 [STATS]
The Brunswick Girls outscored Bangor 32-14 in the 2nd Half and beat Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium on Saturday, January 28th, 46-30. It was a matchup of the top Class AA North Team (Bangor) and the top Class A South Team (Brunswick). Bangor had the lead at the end of...
John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd
John Bapst - 75.35. The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School. The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.
Former Eagle and Trojan Named Co-Captains on UMaine Farmington Softball Teams
Congratulations to former Ellsworth Eagle Katie Hammer and former MDI Trojan Mackenzie Dyer who were named 2 of the 3 tric-captains of the UMaine Farmington Softball Team for the 2023 season. The 2 are tricaptains along with Olivia Paradis from Saco. Hammer is a senior outfielder while Dyer is a...
Ellsworth Boys Survive and Beat Presque Isle 64-57 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys received a scare, trailing the Presque Isle Wildcats 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half, but came out charging in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 22-8 and went on to beat the Wildcats 64-57 in Presque Isle on Friday, January 27th. Ellsworth led 19-11 at...
Nokomis Warriors Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Nokomis Warriors visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The game will begin below at 5 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
Lawrence Girls Double-up Brewer 66-33 [STATS]
The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team doubled-up Brewer 66-33 at Brewer on Friday night, January 27th in Brewer. Lawrence led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had...
Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series 72-61 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-61 on the road on Friday night, January 27th. The 2 teams will play again in Brewer on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m. Lawrence took an early lead, leading 24-18 in a high-scoring 1st Quarter. Brewer cut the...
UMaine Women Beat Albany 50-49 on Last Second Shot [PHOTOS]
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Albany 50-49 on a last second (8.1 seconds left) reverse layup by Caroline Bornemann at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, January 28th. Maine led 22-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st...
Maine Hockey with 3-0 Shutout Victory Over Providence
Maine goalie Victor Ostman must have slept well Saturday night, after all he had 52 saves as Maine completed the weekend sweep over #17 Providence College! The Black Bears won Saturday night, 3-0, at the Alfond in Orono. Maine scored 2 power play goals! The 1st goal of the night,...
Noted USM alum, renowned actor leading campaign for new university arts center
Actor Tony Shalhoub has been named honorary chair of the fundraising campaign for the University of Southern Maine Center for the Arts to be built on the school's Portland campus, in what the university president called "an extraordinary new home for music and arts at USM." During Thursday's press conference...
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor.
We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
'Monk' star makes donation to new USM center for the arts
PORTLAND, Maine — The stars were out at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday. Famed actor Tony Shalhoub returned to USM, where he graduated in the 1970s, to announce he was joining a fundraising push for the school. The Tony Award winner was named the honorary chair of...
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
