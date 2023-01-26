ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th. Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Lawrence Girls Double-up Brewer 66-33 [STATS]

The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team doubled-up Brewer 66-33 at Brewer on Friday night, January 27th in Brewer. Lawrence led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 45-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Hockey with 3-0 Shutout Victory Over Providence

Maine goalie Victor Ostman must have slept well Saturday night, after all he had 52 saves as Maine completed the weekend sweep over #17 Providence College! The Black Bears won Saturday night, 3-0, at the Alfond in Orono. Maine scored 2 power play goals! The 1st goal of the night,...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor.

We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

'Monk' star makes donation to new USM center for the arts

PORTLAND, Maine — The stars were out at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday. Famed actor Tony Shalhoub returned to USM, where he graduated in the 1970s, to announce he was joining a fundraising push for the school. The Tony Award winner was named the honorary chair of...
PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
