ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DV9Pi_0kSSR2nP00

SAN DIEGO — An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.

The tree, located near Balboa Drive and El Prado, fell onto a smaller tree, which broke its fall.

The City of San Diego closed road access to the park for the day, as at least 20 other trees were down in the area. People were still able to walk or bike in.

Balboa Park access and other park areas reopened to public on Friday morning, the city told FOX 5.

However, officials said there are still active work zones within the park. The city advised the public to use caution in the area and allow crews to do their work.

Road closure on I-8 due to overturned semis

The northbound state Route 163 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 was closed due to a downed tree, Caltrans San Diego said on Twitter .

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a wind advisory for the coast and desert until 10 p.m. Thursday, with forecasted gusts from 30 to 45 mph.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned

A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light showers were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal facing slopes of higher terrain.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
LEMON GROVE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy