WAND TV
Former Coles Co. Assistant State's Attorney charged with bribery and misconduct
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Brady Allen, 33, formerly...
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur and Macon County organizations receiving nearly $1.5 Million in pre-apprenticeship program funding
January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
Lawsuit questioning constitutionality of assault weapon ban filed in Macon County
This article has been updated to add the lawsuit in McHenry County. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A eighth lawsuit has been filed against Illinois’s assault weapons ban. State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the lawsuit in Macon County Thursday night. He joins Law-Abiding Citizens of Macon County and Perry Lewin and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques. […]
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
newschannel20.com
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 20 year old Erin T. Hannigan of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for retail theft/disposing of merchandise <$300, driving while license suspended, and speeding. Erin posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Nathan L. Willis of Brownstown...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53 year old Wang H. Ying of Los Angeles, CA for a US federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices. Wand was released to federal custody. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Guang Wei Gao of Monte, CA for...
newschannel20.com
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
WAND TV
New lawsuit trying to stop gun ban
Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks is filing a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court on behalf of State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, local gun dealers and gun owners. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against the states new ban on the sale and purchase of assault style weapons.
