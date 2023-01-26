January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.

