ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowdecatur.com

Decatur and Macon County organizations receiving nearly $1.5 Million in pre-apprenticeship program funding

January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Victim ID Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign to close Melinda Ave. temporarily for tree removal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Ave. will be closed temporarily early this week due to tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Rd. and Honeysuckle Ln., is scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The city said Bloomington Rd. traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary

The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
COLES COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress

ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Illinois State Police arrested 20 year old Erin T. Hannigan of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for retail theft/disposing of merchandise <$300, driving while license suspended, and speeding. Erin posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Nathan L. Willis of Brownstown...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53 year old Wang H. Ying of Los Angeles, CA for a US federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices. Wand was released to federal custody. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Guang Wei Gao of Monte, CA for...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

18-year-old dies after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

New lawsuit trying to stop gun ban

Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks is filing a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court on behalf of State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, local gun dealers and gun owners. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against the states new ban on the sale and purchase of assault style weapons.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy