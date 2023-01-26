Bodycam footage released of fatal police shooting

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department on Thursday released bodycam footage and surveillance video of a police shooting that resulted in the death of an armed individual who fired at officers.

The incident occurred in the in Barrio Logan neighborhood after officers conducted a traffic stop at the 1800 block of Logan Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. The driver, 37-year-old Christopher Dearman, suddenly sped away in a red Dodge Ram truck heading east on Logan Avenue, authorities said.

Police said officers originally pulled over Dearman for a lighting equipment violation.

The Dodge came to a stop around the 2000 block of Logan Ave. At that time, Dearman exited the driver’s side of his vehicle with a handgun and fired two rounds at the officers, the video footage shows.

Officers returned fire, striking Dearman. They provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Neither of the officers involved in the shooting were injured. They have been identified as Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers, according to Lt. Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said Aguilar and Meyers are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty, per protocol for all shootings involving officers.

