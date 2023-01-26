ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funderburg
3d ago

discriminatory comments towards womxn, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students, so much so that we no longer feel safe in our classroom. First, it's his classroom, not yours. Second, if mean comments make you feel "unsafe," choose a different field of study. You will not make it as a lawyer. Third, if people don't kiss the hind end of your pity groups, you will they are discriminating against you. He may be a racist a-hole, probably is. However, he does not need to ever give anyone accolades unless he feels they deserve it. Not just because they are a minority and they feel they should be given something just because of equity.

centraloregondaily.com

White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar

SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Binda found guilty of violating public disclosure laws, fined $1,000

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 26, 2023—The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) found Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda guilty of two separate PDC violations and imposed a $1,000 fine at its public hearing Thursday, January 26. The violations include using $2,742 of campaign funds for personal use (RCW 42.17A.445 and WAC 390-16-238) related expenditures as well as submitting a Post-General election C4 report 280 days late (RCW 42.17.235 and .240).
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

A night of heartache and hope

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
vikingvanguard.com

KIRO 7 News Anchor Discusses Career, Charity, and More

Michelle Millman is many things: a familiar face to start the morning for many Washingtonians, an incredible mother, a recipient of many awards, a philanthropist and a great person. She started her journey to working at KIRO in college at the University of Washington when her professor told the class...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School

I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York

Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
SEATTLE, WA

