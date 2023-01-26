Read full article on original website
Funderburg
3d ago
discriminatory comments towards womxn, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students, so much so that we no longer feel safe in our classroom. First, it's his classroom, not yours. Second, if mean comments make you feel "unsafe," choose a different field of study. You will not make it as a lawyer. Third, if people don't kiss the hind end of your pity groups, you will they are discriminating against you. He may be a racist a-hole, probably is. However, he does not need to ever give anyone accolades unless he feels they deserve it. Not just because they are a minority and they feel they should be given something just because of equity.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
Turnto10.com
Black leaders urge restraint as outrage grows over Tyre Nichols beating video
SEATTLE (KOMO) — While Seattle braced for possible violence as people got their first look at the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police, leaders in the Black community urged a measured response and called for peaceful protests. “I stand in solidarity with all those who...
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
centraloregondaily.com
White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar
SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods. Currently, the district has identified seven elementary...
Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody
One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Binda found guilty of violating public disclosure laws, fined $1,000
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 26, 2023—The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) found Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda guilty of two separate PDC violations and imposed a $1,000 fine at its public hearing Thursday, January 26. The violations include using $2,742 of campaign funds for personal use (RCW 42.17A.445 and WAC 390-16-238) related expenditures as well as submitting a Post-General election C4 report 280 days late (RCW 42.17.235 and .240).
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
The Suburban Times
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
vikingvanguard.com
KIRO 7 News Anchor Discusses Career, Charity, and More
Michelle Millman is many things: a familiar face to start the morning for many Washingtonians, an incredible mother, a recipient of many awards, a philanthropist and a great person. She started her journey to working at KIRO in college at the University of Washington when her professor told the class...
wallyhood.org
Fatal Shooting at Wallingford Encampment Near Elementary School
I woke up this morning to a post from my 5 year old’s Parent Teacher Student Association letting parents know that there had been a fatal shooting within feet of our elementary school. I have spent the hours since wresting with the tension point between keeping my young children safe and becoming a full blown NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) rather than a humanitarian focused on communal well being.
Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer
A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday. Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and...
historylink.org
Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.
On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
q13fox.com
Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Bremerton couple sentenced for selling large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine
A federal judge sentenced a Bremerton couple to prison Friday for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. David Berryhill, 46, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, while his 50-year-old fiancé Jamie Kelly was sentenced to 72 months in prison.
Comments / 2