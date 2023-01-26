Read full article on original website
CNET
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is This Week: How to Watch the Galaxy S23 Reveal Live
Samsung's February Unpacked event is just three days away. The event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, is expected to usher in the company's latest flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
CNET
New iOS Login Tech Makes It Super Hard to Hack Your iCloud
Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a physical login technology that offers maximum protection from hackers, snoops and identity thieves. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections when...
CNET
How to Sign Up for Amazon's New $5 Prescription Subscription
Amazon Pharmacy this week launched RxPass, a monthly subscription service for generic medications covering common health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and anxiety. As long as you have a current drug prescription, and RxPass has the drug you need, you can get as many of your medications filled, for only $5 a month.
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox: How to Play and Fix Switch Controls
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is available now on the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services. The beloved James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997, and this is the game's first rerelease since then. Playing GoldenEye 007...
CNET
Disney Plus to Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Next Week: What to Know
After the depths of social distancing pushed a wave of big-budget movies straight to streaming, theatrical exclusives are the norm again. But for a while, it seemed like Disney and other big Hollywood movie studios might be falling into a new post-COVID rhythm for how long they kept flicks in theaters before streaming them, one that was much faster in shuttling films to a streaming service than before.
CNET
'The Last of Us' Release Schedule: When Is Episode 3 Out on HBO Max?
Joel and Ellie's have taken the first steps of their dark journey on HBO Max, with episodes 1 and 2 of The Last of Us now available on the streaming service. Episode 3 will come out on Sunday, Jan. 29. The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from...
CNET
Microsoft Won't Sell Windows 10 After Tuesday
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers on Tuesday, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
CNET
The Best Tricks You Can Do With Two or More Amazon Alexa Devices
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If one Amazon Echo smart speaker is great for listening to commands and performing helpful tasks that automate your day, just imagine what magic could happen if you pair it with another Echo speaker or display. One is just never enough, right? Because there are some unique functions you can set up if you have several Alexa devices in your home.
CNET
A Virtual Burning Man Experience Is Throwing a Goodbye Party for Today's VR
I found myself on a virtual bus, driving in the dust. My avatar, and a few others, hopped around. Outside, in the sand, there were bikers. These bikers were real people: it was a 360-degree video. They stopped moving as the clip ended. For a few moments, I felt like I was at Burning Man, a festival I've never attended. I was getting a tour of BRCvr's Re-Burn 23, a farewell to a virtual space in Microsoft's AltSpaceVR, which is happening this weekend.
CNET
An Amazon Tomb Raider TV Series Is Reportedly in the Works
After three film adaptations of the popular video game series Tomb Raider, Amazon wants to take a turn bringing the property to a TV series. The company has reportedly tapped Emmy-winning showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help bring the game's adventurous world to the small screen. Waller-Bridge will be a scriptwriter...
CNET
The Weird Side of Google Street View: How to Find It
Once upon a time, a man in Ontario was rummaging through the backseat of a white car. I don't know what he was looking for, but one day, he would become known as Tripod Man. Tripod Man earned his nickname not because of his photography skills but because someone at Google stitched together images of him in such a way that he, himself, looked like a tripod. Then, they published the photos on the internet.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 Rumors: Release Date, Price and Smarter Cameras
Samsung's latest line of Galaxy S phones will almost certainly debut on Feb. 1 at the tech giant's next Unpacked event. We're expecting to see the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup has included some of our top phones...
