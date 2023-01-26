ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Harlan boys ready to respond from Denison-Schleswig loss when Creston comes to town

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Harlan) The Harlan boys basketball team will be trying to wipe a sour taste out of their mouth when they host Creston on Friday. We’ll have the matchup on KSOM with live video HERE

At home on Tuesday the Cyclones held a 49-39 advantage 4th quarter advantage against Denison-Schleswig, but fell to the Monarch in overtime 69-63. “It should be a very good game and we are coming off of a brutal loss.” Coach Mitch Osborn says, “Up ten with about 3:10 left in the game. Uncharacteristically we had six turnovers in the 4th quarter. Still up three and they made one free-throw with five seconds left and missed the second. We had the rebound, but our guys collided and the ball rolled out of bounds. Really the game should have been over and we get the win, but they got the ball out of bounds and scored to tie it. The game went to overtime and we just didn’t recover.”

Harlan is 9-4 on the season. They’ll be welcoming an 8-5 Creston squad for the first of two meetings against the Panthers this season. “They are extremely quick. They are very balanced. They can all shoot it and it’s a tough matchup. They are a lot like Kuemper. They just lost a nail biter at Glenwood by two and beat Lewis Central by one. They are a very, very good team and we expect a heck of a battle. They are led by Cael Turner an outstanding guard.”

Brad Curren is averaging 15.4 points per game for Harlan and shooting 82% from the free-throw line. Jacob Birch contributes 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Submitting 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game is Franz Reisz.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

