Duxbury, MA

Hundreds attend vigil after Duxbury mom charged with killing 2 kids

By Amanda Pitts, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Hundreds attended a vigil Thursday night for a Duxbury family after a mother was charged with reportedly murdering two of her children .

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling at least two of her three kids before attempting to take her own life by jumping out of a window, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Clancy’s two oldest children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, died as a result , according to Cruz. Cruz said Clancy’s 7-month-old son is alive and receiving treatment.

The vigil was organized by the Holy Family Church in Duxbury. Community members packed the church and prayed for both the Clancy family and the first responders who witnessed the tragic scene.

The Duxbury Fire Department said in a statement that the first responders involved are being offered professional help.

“Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process,” Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon said. “We are all left struggling with many emotions.”

Mike Mahoney, the director of the Regional Emergency Communications Center, tells 12 News the dispatchers who picked up the phone that day will never forget the horror they heard unfolding on the other end of the line.

“I have heard the tape and it’s not something anybody should have to listen to and certainly not anything a family should have to go through,” Mahoney said. “Hearing such terror, that’s going to stick with them forever.”

Clancy remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Cruz said she will be charged with two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon upon her release.

National Maternal Mental Health Hotline: 24/7 support for pregnant women and new moms

If you or someone you know is in crisis, seek immediate help :

Crisis Text Line : Text HOME to 741741

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline : Call, text or chat 988

Suicide Prevention Lifeline : Call (800) 273-8255

BH Link : Rhode Islanders can call 401-414-LINK (5465)

Kids’ Link RI : Parents can call 1-855-543-5465

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

