Carrington Girls Finish Seventh At Belle Of The Brawl, Schroeder Captures 145 Title
Casselton, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls wrestling team finished in seventh place at the 2023 Belle Of The Brawl wrestling tournament in Casselton. Thirty-one teams competed, 9 class A teams, including the tournament champion Bismarck High Demons who piled up 224 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field. The Cardinal girls finished with 93 points and put 3 girls into the finals with 1 champion crowned. Trisa Schroeder (145), improved to 22-3 on the season and defeated Gracia Rolf of Lisbon in the championship match by pin at 4:28 of the third period. Taya Lura (105) reached the title match and was defeated by Bismarck Legacy’s Alicia Kenfack (26-1), the top seed by fall at 3:04 of the second period. Lura went 2-1 on the day and improved to 7-4 overall. Mercedes Lura (120), also made the finals but came up short losing to Kashtyn Bredahl of Des Lacs-Burlington by fall at 1:30. Mercedes defeated the top seed Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo 3-2 in the semifinals, it was DeBlaeres first loss of the season. Kennedy Wendel (135) lost her first match of the day but won 3 straight after the loss to take 5th place. Karlee Lesmann (155) finished in sixth, losing her first match to the eventual champion Emily Novak of Grand Forks and then won a pair of matches before falling the fifth place match. The Carrington girls (#2 seed) will host the east region dual tournament next Friday, and will face Fargo (#7 seed) at 2:00. Central Cass has the number 1 seed entering the tournament. All Cardinal duals will be broadcasted on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1), and www.newsdakota.com.
Carrington Boys Defeat LaMoure-LM 41-40 In District 5 Battle
LaMoure, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington Cardinals and LaMoure Loboes battled it out for 4 quarters and Carrington finished the night with a hard fought 41-40 victory. A close first quarter had the Loboes leading 8-7 before Carrington controlled the second quarter with a 14-5 advantage and led 21-13 at halftime. The Loboes answered back in the third quarter with a 1407 advantage, cutting the Cardinal lead to just 1 point at 28-27. Both teams traded 13 points in the final quarter as the Cardinals hung onto the victory at 41-40. Hudsin Schmitz paced the Cards with a game high 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Erickson added 9 points for Carrington. The Loboes were paced by Colton Ness with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Max Musland added 1o points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. LaMoure dropped to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in District 5 play and Carrington improved to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in District 5. The Cardinals will travel to Tower City on Monday night versus Maple Valley with a 7:00 P.M. start. The game will air on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Tenth-ranked Jimmies Open Season with Sweep of Kansas Wesleyan
The tenth-ranked Jimmie men’s volleyball team opened the 2023 season with a sweep of Kansas Wesleyan University Friday evening at Harold Newman Arena. Final Score: #10 UJ 3, Kansas Wesleyan 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-16) Records: #10 UJ 1-0 (1-0 GPAC), Kansas Wesleyan 0-1 (0-1 GPAC) HOW IT HAPPENED. An...
Viking Men Win Wild Ride, Women Fall in Matchup with Comets
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A 24-point Viking lead was cut to one with 40.9 seconds left in regulation, and the rival, and still league-unbeaten Comets, had a chance to steal a game in Valley City. The finish was forced with a Viking rebound, something the Comets had owned all night.
Hunter Education Classes Start Feb 20th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hunter education will meet-in-person in the Rhoades Science Center on February 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Must attend all classes to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. Students...
Double the Love
JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but.
Donald M. Didier
Donald M. Didier, 58, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Donald was born March 27, 1964, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Mary Lou (VanderHagen) Didier. He was raised in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1982. Donald was united in marriage to Lisa Graves on July 15, 2005 in Jamestown. He worked for the Jamestown Public Schools in maintenance. Donald enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and listening to music. He especially loved giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler and riding lawn mower.
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
House Bill 1287 would build a Whitestone Hill memorial in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, state historians and Native Americans were asking North Dakota lawmakers for money to pay tribute to an ugly incident from the state’s past. House Bill 1287 would give $250,000 to build a monument at Whitestone Hill, which is near Kulm in Dickey County. The Battle of Whitestone Hill happened […]
City-County Health Awarded Healthy Brain Initiative Grant
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) City-County Health District (CCHD) has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The initiative will allow the City-County Health District to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for the citizens of Barnes County.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
