Schedule released for Padres 2023 giveaways, theme games

SAN DIEGO — From bobbleheads to hats to Hawaiian shirts, there will be no shortage of Padres merch up for grabs for fans this upcoming season.

The San Diego Padres on Thursday released their giveaway, promotional and theme games schedules for 2023 home games at Petco Park.

Single game tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the team announced.

The first 40,000 fans in attendance at select home games will be eligible to receive an item as part of the team’s 2023 giveaways. The giveaway items include an Opening Day hat, replica jerseys, bobbleheads, a Hawaiian shirt and more.

You can find the full giveaway schedule here.

In addition to the giveaways, the Padres also announced their 2023 theme game schedule.

For theme games, fans will need to buy the tickets for the theme game in advance to be eligible to receive the limited edition item and/or experience, according to team officials.

Star Wars Weekend, Bark at the Park, Harry Potter Night and various heritage nights are among some of the theme games in the 2023 lineup.

Giveaways aren’t the only thing happening for fans at Petco Park in 2023. The team will also host their Party in the Park events, which includes pre-game happy hours on Friday night home games and popular events like BeerFest, City Connect nights and CocktailFest.

You can find the full list of Party at the Park events here.

The promotional events and giveaways are subject to change.

