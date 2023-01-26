ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Coffee With Cops starts the year with community relations

Danville Police gathered this morning at the Starbucks on Piney Forest Road to speak with residents about concerns surrounding the community. "Coffee With A Cop was put together so that we could get out and meet people in the community where they're at, instead of them coming to the police station" said David Ferguson, sergeant of community engagement.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
ROANOKE, VA
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?

QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WDBJ7.com

Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Casino dealer training starts in February

Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Local health officials warn of possible increase of Hepatitis A

Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy