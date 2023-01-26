Read full article on original website
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
Coffee With Cops starts the year with community relations
Danville Police gathered this morning at the Starbucks on Piney Forest Road to speak with residents about concerns surrounding the community. "Coffee With A Cop was put together so that we could get out and meet people in the community where they're at, instead of them coming to the police station" said David Ferguson, sergeant of community engagement.
Postal Service: Staff shortages lead to sporadic delivery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country, but reports it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.
‘Beautiful thing to witness’: Revitalizing Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Katherine Carter is the proud owner of The Dog-Eared Page bookshop in Danville. As a kid, she used to love going to bookstores with her parents and she wanted to re-create the magic. “It was really great memories and I wanted that for my own kids...
Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?
QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Roanokes ‘Saleeba’s Store of Hope’ opens doors to its pet food pantry
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Since 1946, Saleeba’s Grocery store on Tazewell Avenue has been part of the Roanoke community but closed a few years ago. It is now switching gears to bring a new vision to life. On January 27 the now pet food pantry, Saleeba’s Store of...
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announces plan to increase business support
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan to focus on supporting local businesses. The Chamber held its annual Meeting of the Membership Wednesday, and announced the new plan. The four points of the plan are business support, business advocacy, leadership...
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
Long-empty Sagebrush restaurant site in Graham has been bought, will be renovated
A long-time eyesore in Graham will be getting a makeover, thanks to a local developer. David Morton, who owns Holly Hill Mall and several strip shopping centers in Burlington and Graham, has bought the former Sagebrush restaurant site off South Main Street in Graham, just past I-85/40. The restaurant closed...
2 wanted in armed robbery of Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Sunday morning. At around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Sonic Drive-In on 4500 West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the business. Investigators say that two men entered the business […]
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Local health officials warn of possible increase of Hepatitis A
Local health officials warned of a possible influx of Hepatitis A (HAV) in the region at the Jan. 17 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors work session. “In light of the coming Caesars casino to the City of Danville, we expect to see a possible uptick of hepatitis A cases with an increase in mobile traffic, such as those associated with the casino. This could potentially affect food workers, sanitation workers, tattoo artists and more,” said Krystal Davis, business manager at the Virginia Department of Health.
