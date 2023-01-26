Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland
After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
WDW News Today
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to Surpass ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Avengers’ for 4th Highest Movie Release in USA
By the middle of next week, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is expected to surpass “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Avengers” at the domestic box office and become the 10th highest-grossing movie in the U.S.A. and Canada with $623.3 million, Deadline reports.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Disneyland Band and Dapper Dans Special Disney 100 Years of Wonder Performance
The Disneyland Band, Dapper Dans, and Mickey and friends performed at the Main Street, U.S.A. train station this afternoon to kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder performance. Watch our video below or keep scrolling for photos. Mickey and the gang were dressed in their platinum and purple 100th...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
WDW News Today
Stages and Signs Set Up for Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal has started setting up stages and signs for Rock the Universe 2023, which will be held in the evenings at Universal Studios Florida. A large stage is now near Universal Studios Florida’s Central Park. There are lighting rigs on the stage and to the sides, behind temporary fencing...
WDW News Today
Thousands of Walt Disney World Union Cast Members Set to Reject Disney’s Contract Offer Over Wage Disputes
Thousands of Walt Disney World Cast Members are set to reject Disney’s offer of a $1 raise per year. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU), which represents over 45,000 Cast Members, released the following statement. Thousands of Disney workers are on the verge of rejecting Disney’s wage offer. Workers...
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
WDW News Today
Full List With Prices of Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection Merchandise Available at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has officially begun at Disneyland Resort! As part of the Disney100 The Eras collections, a line of vintage-inspired Disneyland merchandise is now available. Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Attractions Ear Headband – $34.99. These black ears are covered in blue, green, and yellow...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Cast Members Wear New Disney100 Name Tags at the Disneyland Resort
With the kickoff of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, Cast Members are sharing their Disney connection with new Disney100 name tags. The tags, which were revealed earlier this month, replace where the Cast Members come from with the name of their favorite Disney character.
WDW News Today
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Reopens Amidst Refurbishment at Downtown Disney District
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has reopened in Downtown Disney District amidst an ongoing refurbishment. It is not yet going by its new name, Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio. Construction walls still block the first-floor seating. Right now, guests are only allowed to dine on the second floor. The...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge Adds Disney100 Cocktail for Disney 100 Years of Wonder in Disney California Adventure
You can sip and celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with a Disney100 Cocktail, now being served at Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure. But is this a magenta marvel or will it leave you seeing red? Read on and find out!. Disney100 Cocktail – $18.00. Empress Gin, Pea...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus
According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffin Vegan Hand Pies Return from the Dead to Haunt Universal Studios Florida Once Again
Mardi Gras might be right around the corner, but some of us are still thinking about Halloween Horror Nights 24/7. If you’re one of those spooky people, we invite you to get a small taste of HHN 31 with the return of the Sambusa Coffins! These were a very popular item from 2022 and could be found at the booth in Gramercy Park, along with the Pizza Skulls. In case you missed it, Pizza Skulls can now be found at Islands of Adventure, and now you can find the Sambusa Coffins at Universal Studios Florida.
