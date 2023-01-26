ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland

After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020

For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today

Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort

An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
WDW News Today

Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure

The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today

Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort

Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort

Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Cast Members Wear New Disney100 Name Tags at the Disneyland Resort

With the kickoff of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, Cast Members are sharing their Disney connection with new Disney100 name tags. The tags, which were revealed earlier this month, replace where the Cast Members come from with the name of their favorite Disney character.
WDW News Today

Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus

According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today

Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffin Vegan Hand Pies Return from the Dead to Haunt Universal Studios Florida Once Again

Mardi Gras might be right around the corner, but some of us are still thinking about Halloween Horror Nights 24/7. If you’re one of those spooky people, we invite you to get a small taste of HHN 31 with the return of the Sambusa Coffins! These were a very popular item from 2022 and could be found at the booth in Gramercy Park, along with the Pizza Skulls. In case you missed it, Pizza Skulls can now be found at Islands of Adventure, and now you can find the Sambusa Coffins at Universal Studios Florida.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy