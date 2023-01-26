Mardi Gras might be right around the corner, but some of us are still thinking about Halloween Horror Nights 24/7. If you’re one of those spooky people, we invite you to get a small taste of HHN 31 with the return of the Sambusa Coffins! These were a very popular item from 2022 and could be found at the booth in Gramercy Park, along with the Pizza Skulls. In case you missed it, Pizza Skulls can now be found at Islands of Adventure, and now you can find the Sambusa Coffins at Universal Studios Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO