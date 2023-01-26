Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Canutillo Middle School was on lockdown after visitor fails to wear visitor badge
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Middle School was on lockdown Friday morning. Officials said the lockdown was placed as a precautionary measure after reports of an unidentified person on campus. Canutillo ISD officials said a visitor to the school failed to wear their visitor badge, which triggered a report...
17-year-old killed and 2 teens left with serious burns after rollover in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One 17-year-old male was killed and two teens were taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious burns after a rollover and car fire in east El Paso Saturday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened at 11700 Pebble Hills Boulevard...
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
Officer discharges weapon at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
Las Cruces police hosts recruiting event in El Paso, host physical fitness testing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place in El Paso on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place located at 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4...
One teen is left with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to an aggravated assault Saturday morning after a 15-year-old teen had been badly injured according to a statement released by Public Information Officers. The assault happened on the 10000 block of Caribou in northeast El Paso around 8...
Firefighters respond to fire at Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in west El Paso Friday night. The fire broke out at the Valley Super Market on north Resler Drive near Redd Road, fire dispatch said. A call for a fire was received around 8:34 p.m.,...
El Pasoans, law enforcement attend police chief Greg Allen's services for final goodbye
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley creates checklists for drivers moving forward
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
City of Las Cruces to hold public meeting for University Avenue water line project
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces will hold a meeting for the public about the University Avenue water line project and Mill Overlay Improvements Project. The meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Senate Chambers Room 302 at Corbett Center...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Sheriff's office purchases vehicles for Crisis Intervention Team
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office purchased vehicles for its Crisis Intervention Team. "The new units will benefit the team’s mission of providing assistance and resolution to any crisis or high-risk situation involving a citizen in a behavioral or mental health crisis," a statement from the sheriff's office read.
2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition
Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
Gary Bradley continues family tradition becoming head coach of Mayfield Trojans
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayfield High School announced it has a new head football coach Thursday night. Gary Bradley, the brother of the Trojan's former coach Michael Bradley, will lead the team. Gary previously served as the head coach for Carlsbad High School and Farmington High School. He...
