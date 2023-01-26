ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Sheriff's office purchases vehicles for Crisis Intervention Team

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office purchased vehicles for its Crisis Intervention Team. "The new units will benefit the team’s mission of providing assistance and resolution to any crisis or high-risk situation involving a citizen in a behavioral or mental health crisis," a statement from the sheriff's office read.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 El Paso organizations receive $100K to help support migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded two grants totaling $200,000 to support migrants in El Paso. A total of $100,000 was given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to support efforts in providing food to migrants and local community. El Paso's largest...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition

Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
FABENS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy