Erie Otters to hire longtime OHL coach Stan Butler to lead team

The Erie Otters will hire one of the most successful Ontario Hockey League coaches of its recent past to take over for the franchise's immediate future.

The Otters announced Thursday the impending hire of Stan Butler, 66, as their 10th full-time coach. He has 25 seasons of Canadian Hockey League experience in such a role, which includes an OHL-record 22 straight with the Brampton/North Bay Battalion.

Butler commented about his return to the league's coaching ranks in Thursday's news release.

“It's quite an honor,” he said. “The Erie Otters have a proud tradition as a hockey organization, and having been in the (OHL) myself for a long time, we have very good playoff series with Erie. Knowing (general manager) Dave Brown a long time and (hearing) nothing but good things about Mr. (Jim) Waters as an owner, I'm excited.

“I'm looking forward to this challenge.”

Butler will take charge once the East York, Ontario, native receives updated United States immigration approval. However, Brown told the Erie Times-News on Thursday he didn't expect that to happen until next week at the earliest.

Wes Wolfe and Vince Laise, who have shared Erie's coaching duties since B.J. Adams was fired on Jan. 9, will continue to do that until Butler's official hire.

The Otters, last in the league's Midwest Division at 14-23-1-3, conclude a four-game road trip with Thursday's 7 p.m. puck drop against the Niagara IceDogs. They return to Erie Insurance Arena for Saturday's 7 p.m. game vs. the Kitchener Rangers and Sunday's 2 p.m. start against Niagara.

'I wanted someone who would roll up their sleeves'

Brown said he contacted, and received contact, from various candidates over the two-plus weeks since Adams' dismissal.

None, though, were more personally familiar with Brown than Butler. They've known each other since their previous jobs in the league.

Brown said that, on average, they talk three times per week. Sometimes, their conversations are not even about hockey or the Otters.

Their latest conversations definitely were.

“One of the things we kept seeing, and kept hearing, was that we're not disciplined enough (as a team),” Brown said. “Defensively, maybe we weren't quite as responsible as we need to be and gave up too many high-quality (scoring) chances. That's a perception of the fans and some of the other people who watch our games, so that's something we wanted to address right away.

"I wanted someone who would roll up their sleeves. Stan is one of those guys.”

More than 20 years on the Brampton/North Bay bench

Butler coached the league's Oshawa Generals for their 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. After one season in charge of the Prince George (British Columbia) Cougars in the CHL's Western Hockey League and then a year's hiatus, he returned to the OHL to roam the bench for Brampton/North Bay in the fall of 1998.

Butler remained with the Battalion until his dismissal early in their 2019-20 season. The franchise qualified for postseason hockey all but three times and reached the league's J. Robertson Cup championship series in 2009 and 2014.

Butler's 1,588 games as an OHL coach and 737 victories each rank in the top five for those career lists.

Although the Battalion fired Butler, they still retain his rights as a coach.

Brown said the Otters are negotiating with North Bay to resolve that issue, which is separate from Butler's immigration approval.

Bidding for better days

Once all that happens, Butler said he wants Erie to play the type of hockey that fans of the two-time OHL champions can be proud of again.

“We'll try to give them something to cheer about,” Butler said. “I'm looking forward to getting down there, meeting the players and all the staff, immersing myself in the community, and get going.”

That Erie hasn't qualified for the playoffs since its 2017 league championship also has Brown excited about Butler's impending arrival.

“It's strange, yet exciting that we're working together to get the Otters back to the league's elite,” Brown said. “Stan is one of the CHL's elite coaches and we hope to create a bright future in which we can all share and celebrate.”

“If there's one thing I have come to learn, there's nothing better than the sounds of celebrations on French Street (after games), and we look forward to this soon.”

