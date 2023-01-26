Read full article on original website
Related
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Where to Spot ‘Hidden Mickey’ Popcorn in the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
In a new TikTok video, Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Creative Director Jonathan Friday shared a closer look at one of the details of the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue. @disneyparks. We are living for the details in this Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue 🍿🐭 #Disneyland #Disney #ToonTown...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
WDW News Today
Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100
A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
Disneyland Brings Back Something You Never Expected
The Mouse House has reached deep into its past for a new attraction parents my have to explain to their kids.
WDW News Today
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Reopens Amidst Refurbishment at Downtown Disney District
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has reopened in Downtown Disney District amidst an ongoing refurbishment. It is not yet going by its new name, Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio. Construction walls still block the first-floor seating. Right now, guests are only allowed to dine on the second floor. The...
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
Disney fans are bidding thousands of dollars to buy ‘authentic’ water from the controversial Splash Mountain ride after it closed
Disney fans should beware of bogus listings for water from Disney's Splash Mountain ride.
Disney World Has a New, Free Family Activity
The theme park giant rarely gives you something for nothing, but it has added an event families will love.
disneyfanatic.com
Is Another Cartoon Rabbit Being Removed from His Disney Park?
Just a few days after Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort, evicting Br’er Rabbit and all his plans from their Frontierland home, and it appears that Walt Disney Imagineers are slowly removing yet another Disney rabbit from his own themed land. Over at Disneyland Park in Southern...
disneyfoodblog.com
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World
Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus
According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today
Full List With Prices of Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection Merchandise Available at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has officially begun at Disneyland Resort! As part of the Disney100 The Eras collections, a line of vintage-inspired Disneyland merchandise is now available. Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Attractions Ear Headband – $34.99. These black ears are covered in blue, green, and yellow...
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radio House Roof Melted After Fire at New Orleans Square Station in Disneyland
Now that the scrim has been removed from around the radio house at the New Orleans Square train station, we can see that the building was badly burned and part of the roof has melted. The fire broke out overnight in late December. Disneyland said in a statement that nobody...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Sweet Corn Cake Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World has new treats inspired by the Disney Munchlings plush collection now through March 31. We already tried the Angel Açai Bowl from Blizzard Beach, so we hopped over to the Magic Kingdom for the next dish — the Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Almond-Vanilla Sweet Corn Cake.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Snickers Sundae Joins the Lineup at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Craving a Snickers? For Disney 100 Years of Wonder, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure has you covered with the Snickers Sundae! The classic candy bar sounds like the perfect basis for a sundae, so we’re excited to dive in!. Snickers Sundae – $9.99. Butter-Pecan...
Comments / 0