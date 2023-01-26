ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
WDW News Today

Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100

A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today

Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort

An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
disneyfanatic.com

Is Another Cartoon Rabbit Being Removed from His Disney Park?

Just a few days after Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort, evicting Br’er Rabbit and all his plans from their Frontierland home, and it appears that Walt Disney Imagineers are slowly removing yet another Disney rabbit from his own themed land. Over at Disneyland Park in Southern...
disneyfoodblog.com

HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World

Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
WDW News Today

Disneyland All-American College Band Going on Indefinite Hiatus

According to posts on the Disneyland All-American College Band Facebook and Instagram, the program will be taking an indefinite hiatus. At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our Guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Sweet Corn Cake Debuts at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has new treats inspired by the Disney Munchlings plush collection now through March 31. We already tried the Angel Açai Bowl from Blizzard Beach, so we hopped over to the Magic Kingdom for the next dish — the Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Almond-Vanilla Sweet Corn Cake.

