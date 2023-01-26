ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
PAULINA, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish deputy arrested on DWI charges, sheriff says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating

Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
BROUSSARD, LA
stmarynow.com

Patterson man arrested on Morgan City rape charge

A Patterson man has been arrested on a rape charge resulting from an attack in the victim’s home, Morgan City police said Thursday. Danny Ray Robinson, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree rape charge and on a 6th Ward Morgan City Court warrant alleging failure to appear to pay fine.
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy