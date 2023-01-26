Read full article on original website
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Morgan City man arrested in Friday evening shooting
On Friday January 27, 2023 around 5:40 p.m., officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Fifth Street regarding shots being fired in the area, police say.
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Morgan City man arrested on attempted 2nd degree murder charges
A Morgan City man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting Friday night.
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on DWI charges, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.
theadvocate.com
Car crash leads to arrest of Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy on DWI counts, department says
A sheriff's deputy was arrested on DWI counts after he allegedly crashed his car while driving under the influence, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. According to a press release from Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4:15 a.m. At the scene,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish off-duty patrol deputy arrested on DWI, reckless operation charge
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office patrol deputy was arrested and charged for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and first offense DWI around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 28. According to a news release to Baton Rouge area media outlets, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 44 in the Galvez area and found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured.
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
theadvocate.com
Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating
Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette's recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning "never ignore relationship red flags".
Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
stmarynow.com
Patterson man arrested on Morgan City rape charge
A Patterson man has been arrested on a rape charge resulting from an attack in the victim’s home, Morgan City police said Thursday. Danny Ray Robinson, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree rape charge and on a 6th Ward Morgan City Court warrant alleging failure to appear to pay fine.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee Mandy Miller received special treatment Friday when she was booked into the parish jail on serious felony charges after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the department. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was there as Miller surrendered. She pulled up...
wbrz.com
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to prison for drunken boat crash that killed one, injured four
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for a drunken boat crash that killed a woman and injured four other people in Bayou des Allemands on the Fourth of July 2020. Kevin Comardelle, 25, had pleaded guilty a year ago to vehicular homicide and four...
Person killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in roadway, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to BRPD, it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Police said Patrick Patterson, 20, was hit by a...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton Jan. 7. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in it's entirety," President of NAACP BR, Eugene Collins, said. The Memphis police department released four clips...
