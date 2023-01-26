PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.

