Huntington, NY

2 Indicted on Charges of Plotting to Kill Huntington Station Man

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Two residents have been  indicted on charges that they plotted to rob and kill a Huntington Station man, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced Thursday.

Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, each face several charges.

The district attorney’s office  gave this account:  On Dec. 12, the victim picked up Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he was to drop them off. After arriving at Dekie’s home, the three sat  in the victim’s car, Dekie signaled to Tague, who then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. Dekie, who also had a knife, allegedly attempted to forcibly remove the victim’s lanyard containing his car keys from his neck, and then stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim was able to wrestle the knife out of Dekie’s hand and escape from the vehicle. Both defendants then fled the scene.

“These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal the victim’s belongings, but they also tried to rob him of his life,” Tierney said. “This cowardly and heinous act of violence will not be tolerated in Suffolk County, and as such, these individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The victim, who was severely injured, drove home and called 911, and was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment.

Dekie and Tague were arrested at their homes a few days later. Members of the Suffolk County Police Department obtained numerous text messages between Dekie and Tague allegedly outlining their plan to rob and murder the victim. Additionally, Tague’s hairbrush was recovered from the victim’s vehicle.

Dekie and Tague are both charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent
felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a Class B felony; and Attempted Robbery in the First
Degree, a Class C violent felony.

On Thursday, Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz ordered Dekie held on $150,000 cash,
$300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond. He is being represented by John LoTurco.

On Friday, Horowitz ordered Tague held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond. Tague is being represented by Eric Besso,

Both are due back in court March 2.

The case is prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Richards of the Major Crime Bureau.

Comments / 0

 

Huntington, NY
