Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with one Special Ability: Angled Launcher (SP1).
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
Gungrave G.O.R.E - Official 'The Wolf is Coming': Bunji Update Trailer
Bunji (The Wolf) is now playable across all stages in Gungrave G.O.R.E. The character comes as part of the third-person action shooter game's latest update, and you can check him out in action in this new trailer.
Superfuse - Official Technomancer Teaser Trailer
Meet the Technomancer and see this Enforcer in action in this latest teaser for Superfuse, the upcoming hack-and-slash action RPG, available in Early Access on January 31, 2023. The Technomancer is one of three Enforcers for Early Access. A feisty tech genius, the Technomancer has the ability to bend metal...
Dead Space Remake - Environmental Hazard (Chapter 6)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Environmental Hazard (Chapter 6) and grab the Force Gun before fighting the Leviathan. 00:20 - Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission unlocked. 01:25 - Power Node. 06:28 - Audio Log (Cross's Log 01) 18:08 - Audio Log (Cross's Log 02) 19:20 - Force...
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia - Official Fusoya Trailer
Fusoya from Final Fantasy IV arrives in the mobile game Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. Watch the trailer to see the character in action.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Dead Space PC Graphics Comparison: Low vs. Ultra Settings
It's no question that the new Dead space remake looks great. Well as it turns out, it required PC specifications to run the game are shockingly low. So whether you have a low-end PC or a 4K beast of a machine, this video proves that you're still in for a good time. PC specifications used for capture can be found below.
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
The Last of Us Episode 3: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? Episode 3 takes a big departure from the game, but there are still some similarities to be found. We've gathered images from the episode and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
Cyberpunk’s Most Expensive DLC, Rick and Morty Co-Creator Fired, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Cyberpunk 2077's most expensive DLC yet, to Rick and Morty's co-creator being fired, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:39 -...
Dead Space: How to Get the Secret Ending
Dead Space has an alternate ending that you can only get in new game plus after collecting 12 marker fragments. Here's what happens and how you do it.
Pulse Rifle
You will acquire the Pulse Rifle from an injured soldier by the Medical Tram during Chapter 2, Intensive Care. It has been slightly modified since the original 2008 version of the game, but it's still not an extremely powerful weapon. It fires in a spray pattern compared to the more precise Plasma Cutter. Its alternate fire allows you to shoot a proximity grenade, which is incredibly helpful against groups of enemies. It has three Special Abilities: Kinetic Autoloader (SP1), P.C.S.I. Custom Magazine (SP2), and High-Yield Grenades (SP3).
Locked Labyrinth: East (The Barren Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Barren Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
The Last of Us Show Creators Explain Why They Made Big Changes to Bill and Frank's Story
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us, which aired on HBO on Jan. 29. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of the first first season here. The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us marked its biggest deviation...
How to Get Isaac's Level 5 Suit
This page will guide you through acquiring Isaac's Level 5 Rig in the Dead Space Remake, including the location of the schematic and how much it costs to purchase. Acquiring a rig will boost your health and inventory space, allowing you to carry more items with you and sustain more hits from necromorphs.
