FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reviewing the video for the first time, attorney Blake Ballin released a statement on behalf of one of the former Memphis Police Department officers. With the focus on Desmond Mills’ actions in the video, the attorney says some questions are still at hand. Blake...
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. The video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest has now been seen across the nation and world. Video shows […]
actionnews5.com
Attorneys call for police chief to eliminate SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorney Ben Crump, alongside other attorneys and Tyre Nichols’ family, reacted to the arrests of five former Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ investigation. Crump applauded prosecutors for the speed with which charges were brought in the case. Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin...
actionnews5.com
Retired SCSO officer shares importance of understanding mental health in law enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-time Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy shares the importance of understanding the mental health of law enforcement officers. Over two decades in law enforcement and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice, Mary Evans says she’s seen the best and worst of officers. The...
actionnews5.com
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit; protestors react to news
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
actionnews5.com
5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin,...
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
actionnews5.com
Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has released the footage from the night Tyre Nichols was confronted by police--a night that left Nichols dead and eventually led to five Memphis police officers charged with murder. We all live here in Memphis. This is our home. It is important...
actionnews5.com
Suspect arrested in Olive Branch hotel shooting that leaves victim injured
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department responded to a shooting that left one victim in critical condition on Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 7890 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road. A victim was found suffering from...
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
Woman shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:56 p.m. at Game Stop on Park Avenue. Police say officers arrived on the scene and noticed the front door open and glass shattered...
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
