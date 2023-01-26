ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating.  The video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest has now been seen across the nation and world. Video shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has released the footage from the night Tyre Nichols was confronted by police--a night that left Nichols dead and eventually led to five Memphis police officers charged with murder. We all live here in Memphis. This is our home. It is important...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:56 p.m. at Game Stop on Park Avenue. Police say officers arrived on the scene and noticed the front door open and glass shattered...
MEMPHIS, TN

