Top Candidate Reportedly Emerges For Broncos' Head Coaching Job

Who's going to be the head coach in Denver next season?

One of the hottest questions of the 2023 offseason may soon have an answer, at least according to one report this Thursday.

In an update to the Broncos' head coaching search, Mike Klis of Denver's 9News has announced that 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is emerging as a "top candidate."

Klis also shared that Denver has shown interest in several other head coaching candidates this cycle, including Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Lions' and Colts' head coach Jim Caldwell and former Saints' skipper Sean Payton.

With that being said, however, Ryans appears to be the current frontrunner to land the job.

A longtime NFL linebacker, Ryans got his start in coaching with the 49ers in 2017, just two years after his final season as a player. His first position held in San Francisco was defensive quality control coach.

After spending just one season in that role, Ryans was promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2018, where he remained until 2020. He was then named the 49ers' defensive coordinator ahead of San Francisco's 2021 campaign.

In both of his two seasons as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, Ryans has coached his unit to top-three finishes in terms of yards allowed per game. San Francisco gave up the third-fewest yards per contest in 2021 and led the NFL in 2022 by allowing just 300.6 yards per game on average.

Should the Broncos decide to go with Ryans, they won't be able to officially announce the hire until after the 49ers finish their season, per NFL rules. The 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

We'll keep you up to date on any new information related to the Broncos' head coaching search.