Here's What Panthers Coaching Hire Means For Cowboys Staff

The wait for the first NFL head coaching hire of 2023 is over.

The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich on Thursday . Reich was hired over Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The franchise reportedly targeted experienced head coaches, meaning Reich and Wilks, but Moore impressed the team enough to complete two rounds of interviews. Moore initially interviewed for the Panthers' head coaching job on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

So Moore won't be the next head coach of the Panthers, but he's not out of a job. Not yet, and probably not soon, anyway.

The anticipation is that Moore will return to the Cowboys, despite fans calling for his head after the team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Moore has spent the past five seasons on the Cowboys' coaching staff, the past four as offensive coordinator.

In 2021, Moore and the Cowboys reached a multi-year contract extension agreement, keeping Moore in Dallas while he flirted with the idea of becoming the head coach at Boise State, his alma mater.

Moore's likely return to Dallas will provide some stability after the team plans to release five assistants and is expected to lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to a head coaching gig during the offseason.